(Special to the Langley Advance)

Prism revives ’80s hits on Fort Langley stage

A Canadian music legend and a special guest are taking the stage at Chief Sepass Theatre next week.

A legendary Canadian band, PRISM, performs in Fort Langley next week.

The band that rose to fame and glory in the 1980s is performing on Thursday, Sept. 13 at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley.

On Sunday, March 6, 2011 the crew of STS-133 Discovery were awakened by the soaring lyrics of Spaceship Superstar to begin the last day of that shuttle’s final mission.

Such is the legacy of iconic rock group PRISM.

An eclectic collection of amazing talent and musical styles, PRISM is the Canadian super-group, said show promoter Rob Warwick of Rock•It Boy Entertainment.

“Rooted in and influenced by blues, rock and jazz, this spectacular band has a never-ending string of chart-topping hits including the unmistakable anthems Spaceship Superstar, Take Me to The Kaptin, and It’s Over, along with Take Me Away, Flying, You’re Like The Wind, Armageddon, Virginia, Night to Remember, Young and Restless, and Don’t Let Him Know.”

With 13 albums and thousands of concerts under their belt these journeymen of rock have proven their mettle earning millions of fans along the way.

They have also amassed quite the mountain of industry recognition including the Juno for group of the year(1981), SOCAN song of the year (1980) for Night to Remember, a Juno nomination for song of the year (1981) for Young and Restless, as well as well as the Juno for producer of the year (1981) for Armageddon.

Founding member Al Harlow’s showmanship drives PRISM forward with award-winning alumni Gary Grace, Tad Goddard, and Marc Gladstone’s performances of the trademark PRISM sound.

“PRISM is a must-see live attraction, rocking out the hits more energetically than ever,” Warwick said.

They’ll be sharing the stage with acoustic live-looping artist Spirit.

Tickets are $55 at www.ticketmaster.ca or 1-855-955-5000.

