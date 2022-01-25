Quartet of cellos take to Langley stage

Tickets for the show must be purchased in advance, and COVID rules apply

The Vancouver Cello Quartet will perform original works and arrangements by famous composers on Jan. 30 at Rose Gellert Hall in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The Vancouver Cello Quartet is coming to the Langley Community Music School.

The school’s Rose Gellert Hall will light up again as the music school is hosting a second show this month. After a mellow piano performance by the Bergmann duo on Jan. 15, the hosts are back – this time, they are bringing Vancouver Cello Quartet to town.

For the Jan. 30 performance, the quartet will hit the stage to perform original works and arrangements by composers ranging from Mozart and Ravel to Piazzolla and the Beatles.

“The extraordinary range, rich sonority and tonal variety of the cello is beautifully highlighted by this exceptional quartet,” said Elizabeth Bergmann, artistic director of concerts at Langley Community Music School.

The diverse group is made of cellists Kevin Park, Lee Duckles, Cristian Márkos and Luke Kim. Bergmann said that since the quartet’s debut, the group has consistently wowed audiences with an eclectic mix of classical music repertoire contemporary and popular works.

The concert will begin with an informal conversation between the artists and Bergmann. The hour long concert will have no intermission.

“A cello quartet has it all: soprano, alto, tenor, and bass voices all expressed through the singing sonority of cellos. Our Quartet has been active for almost ten years, playing from White Rock to Whistler. Comprised of four dedicated and busy professionals, our collaboration is an opportunity to share our love of the cello with our audience and we are very excited to be performing in Langley,” Lee Duckles, who is also the co-director of the Vancouver Chamber Players and president of the Vancouver Cello Club.

For adults, the ticket price is $20. Seniors would be charged $18, and it is $10 for students to get in. Bergmann said that due to limited, physically distanced seating, people must purchase tickets in advance as the option to buy at the door will not be offered.

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) is a non-profit organization and registered charity that provides musical education to students of all ages and levels. The school hosts multiple musical concerts from October to May. Next up, is a piano concert by Carl Petersson on April 3.

“We very much look forward to presenting this wonderful quartet in the Rose Gellert Hall for the first time, and hearing the exciting programme they’ve planned for the afternoon,” said Carolyn Granholm, principal at the school.

In accordance with Provincial health orders, identification, proof of vaccination (12 years and older) and masks (five years and older) are required to attend the concert.

For more information, people can call the hall’s box office at 604-534-2848 or visit the school’s website at langleymusic.com.

