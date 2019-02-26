R. Kelly signs autographs at McDonald’s after jail release

The R&B singer faces charges of sexually abuse dating back to 1998

In this image made from a video, R. Kelly stops at a McDonald’s restaurant in Chicago Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, after a Chicago woman posted the $100,000 bail for him to be freed from jail while he awaits trial. (WFLD via AP)

R&B singer R. Kelly signed autographs and waved at a fan who yelled “I love you!” when he stopped at a McDonald’s in Chicago after being released from jail in his sexual abuse case.

Kelly posted $100,000 bail late Monday after spending the weekend in Chicago’s 7,000-inmate jail. He was arrested Friday on charges of sexually abusing four people dating back to 1998, including three underage girls.

READ MORE: Lawyer enters not guilty plea for R. Kelly in sex abuse case

Video footage shows Kelly inside the McDonald’s with his entourage ordering food and sitting in a booth late Monday. He’s wearing sunglasses, a tan winter coat and a black hoodie.

One fan yelled “I love you! I love you! I love you!” as Kelly got into a large black Mercedes van. He waved.

Aerial video shows Kelly later entering a cigar bar in the city’s ritzy Gold Coast neighbourhood.

The Associated Press

