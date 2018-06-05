Reflections: Everything shook in her house

Once a resident, Diane Simpson can recall the trains arriving and leaving Fort Langley’s CN station.

Dian Simpson and her parents, Murray and Florence Williams, in front of the CN Station in Fort Langley. (Langley Centennial Museum & Archives)

Diane Simpson and her brother remember practising Morse code at the dinner table with their knives and forks. That’s because their father encouraged it.

Murray Williams was the last station agent at the Fort Langley CN station. And this and other stories about the historic local site are being recounted this month in the latest installment of Valley Voices.

Retired broadcaster and Langley historian Mark Forsythe introduced a new monthly podcast show on CIVL radio in Abbotsford that delves into historic stories up and down the Fraser Valley.

The show debuted in March, and is aired the first Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m., and rebroadcast each Wednesday of the month.

This month’s broadcast can be found through this link.

In this month’s glimpse into the past, Forsythe talks to Simpson, who has volunteered at the CN station in recent years and describes what it was like growing up beside the tracks and delivering telegrams on her bicycle.

To find out more about the role of the station agent, people can also visit the Langley Heritage Society’s webpage.

He’ll also be talking to Jo-Anne Leon at the Kilby Historic Site, and Bev Kennedy of the Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs museum and visitors centre.

