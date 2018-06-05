Dian Simpson and her parents, Murray and Florence Williams, in front of the CN Station in Fort Langley. (Langley Centennial Museum & Archives)

Reflections: Everything shook in her house

Once a resident, Diane Simpson can recall the trains arriving and leaving Fort Langley’s CN station.

Diane Simpson and her brother remember practising Morse code at the dinner table with their knives and forks. That’s because their father encouraged it.

Murray Williams was the last station agent at the Fort Langley CN station. And this and other stories about the historic local site are being recounted this month in the latest installment of Valley Voices.

Retired broadcaster and Langley historian Mark Forsythe introduced a new monthly podcast show on CIVL radio in Abbotsford that delves into historic stories up and down the Fraser Valley.

The show debuted in March, and is aired the first Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m., and rebroadcast each Wednesday of the month.

This month’s broadcast can be found through this link.

In this month’s glimpse into the past, Forsythe talks to Simpson, who has volunteered at the CN station in recent years and describes what it was like growing up beside the tracks and delivering telegrams on her bicycle.

To find out more about the role of the station agent, people can also visit the Langley Heritage Society’s webpage.

He’ll also be talking to Jo-Anne Leon at the Kilby Historic Site, and Bev Kennedy of the Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs museum and visitors centre.

RELATED:

Glimpsing the Valley’s past through a Langley man’s podcast

• Retired Fort Langley broadcaster gives voice to local history

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Chances being offered for buskers as part of Fort Langley’s new jazz festival

Just Posted

Brookswood merchants inject Langley village with family fun

Business owners host a Summerfest, a day of activities for area residents.

VIDEO: Chances being offered for buskers as part of Fort Langley’s new jazz festival

Young musicians and emerging talent are being encouraged to apply for July 28 event.

Lawsuit claims Langley developer diverted funds

Money was spent at the Apple Store and cash withdrawals, say court documents.

Annual event raises funds for ALS awareness and research

Fraser Valley Walk for ALS takes place in Abbotsford on Saturday, June 9

Former Abbotsford woman seeks support for victims of volcano in Guatemala

Judy Bergen lives not far from where volcano erupted on Sunday

Kitimat team new top dog at the Skeena River Relay

Thirty teams competed in the 142km running race from Prince Rupert to Terrace on June 2

Day of Action: Hundreds show support at pipeline protests across B.C.

This was part of at least 100 protests scheduled throughout Canada on June 4

Aldergrove ‘after-school’ fun day

Aldergrove After School Club celebrates end of year with party

Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

A truck driver who passed the scene said he could see passengers standing outside the bus holding bloody noses

Prime Minister coming to B.C. Tuesday to meet with pro-pipeline Sto:lo chief

Trudeau to participate in Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee meeting in Chilliwack

Medimap draws award from B.C. doctors

Excellence in Health Promotion Award from Doctors of BC goes to Medimap

Guatemala volcano death toll up to 33

Searing flows of ash mixed with water and debris down its flanks, blocking roads and burning homes

Bend and snap, Legally Blonde is back

It’s confirmed Reese Whitherspoon will star in Legally Blond 3

Trudeau rejects immediate retaliation on U.S. tariffs

Trudeau says he wants to respect the government’s 30-day consultation period

Most Read