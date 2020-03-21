A fan takes a photo of a band at a live concert. Photo by Terry Farrell

Relief fund for Canadian performing artists gets $100,000 boost

Facebook started the fund with a $100,000 donation Thursday

A relief fund in support of Canadian performing artists is worth $200,000 after a donation on Saturday.

The Slaight Music Foundation donated $100,000 to #CanadaPerforms.

The fund was created by the National Arts Centre and Facebook Canada.

Facebook started the fund with a $100,000 donation Thursday.

The NAC says the latest donation will allow it to select more live online performances and possibly extend the length of the program beyond the current closing date of March 31.

The NAC added it had more than 1,400 applications for the program in the 24 hours after it was announced.

“This is an unprecedented time for our artists, our country and our world,” Christopher Deacon, president and CEO of the NAC, said in a statement.

“Those of us who love the performing arts know how they can provide comfort and inspiration, particularly during times of trouble.”

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

