Renovation plans in the works for Langley Little Theatre

A $1-million renovation could start as early as July for Langley Little Theatre in Brookswood.

There’s been talk of renovating the Langley Playhouse for more than 30 years. But there was never the money there to seriously embark on such a massive undertaking, said society president Dave Williams.

With the amalgamation of Surrey Little Theatre and Langley Players Drama Club into LLT, and revenue acquired from the sale of SLT’s space in Clayton Heights, now there’s a reasonable nest egg that makes the renovations more realistic, Williams said.

That said, more fundraising will still be needed and he expects plans on that front will roll out early in the new year.

The remodel of the current site on 200th Street will not dramatically change the building footprint, only expanding the premises two feet to the west.

The desire, Williams said, is to maintain the intimacy of the small theatre, keeping to the current 79 regular seat capacity but adding at least one more wheelchair spot.

The front of house will not be changing, Williams noted. But rather the main plan, he said, is to go up.

Proposed changes will give more height to the stage and auditorium – allowing them to take on some plays they haven’t been able to in past.

As well, the renos will add more usable space to the basement for storage, incorporate better lighting, and allow for a sizable multi-purpose space on the new second floor for rehearsals and youth programs.

“Everyone is really looking forward to it,” Williams said. “It’s going to give us the performance space we’ve been looking forward to for years.”

