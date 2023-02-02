Renowned performers to take the stage at Rose Gellert Hall

The One, Two, Trio will join a special guest to bring the heat to the Langley Community Music School stage on Sunday, Feb. 12. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) is set to host a brass trio performance on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m., featuring the One, Two, Trio along with special guest Alan Matheson. The musical program promises to take audiences on an entertaining journey through four hundred years of musical history, from the works of Bach and Byrd to Bernstein and Beiderbecke.

“We invite everyone to join us for this exciting program,” said LCMS artistic director, Elizabeth Bergmann. “Whether you’re a long-time fan of brass music or are completely new to the genre, this is a concert that you don’t want to miss!”

The One, Two, Trio consists of Jeremy Berkman on trombone, Katherine Evans on trumpet and Valerie Whitney on French horn. Berkman, who is a sessional instructor at the University of British Columbia’s (UBC) School of Music, is also the director of outreach for the award-winning Turning Point Ensemble chamber orchestra. Evans, the principal trumpet of the Newport Symphony in Newport, Oregon, is praised for her solo work of exceptional quality. Whitney, an assistant professor at UBC, has performed with esteemed organizations such as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

Joining the trio is Alan Matheson, a Vancouver-based pianist, trumpeter, composer, and arranger who teaches jazz piano and trumpet at UBC. Matheson’s compositions and arrangements for big bands have been performed by numerous individuals and ensembles and can be found on Apple Music.

The concert, part of LCMS’s Sunday afternoon Concerts Café Classico series, will begin with an informal conversation between Bergmann and the artists, followed by complimentary refreshments before the performance. Tickets are available from the LCMS box office or on Eventbrite, starting at $10 for students and LCMS students, $20 for seniors and $22 for adults.

LCMS is a registered charity and non-profit organization that provides high-quality musical education to students of all ages and levels. As one of the largest non-profit music schools in the province, LCMS has earned both national and international recognition for its comprehensive and innovative programs.

For more information about LCMS events and programs, people can visit LangleyMusic.com.

.

RELATED: LCMS and Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival join forces to support youth musicians

READ MORE: Music instructors, alum spotlighted in first two Langley concerts

.