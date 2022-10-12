Renowned pianist to open concert series at the Rose Gellert Hall in Langley

Dr. Hamm is an award-winning artist and associate professor of piano at UBC

Langley Community Music School is returning with its annual ‘concerts cafe classico series’ later this month, which means music lovers can once again enjoy afternoons filled with music, refreshments, and conversations.

Renowned pianist Corey Hamm will kick off the series at the Rose Gellert Hall on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2:30 p.m.

Dr. Hamm is an award-winning associate professor of piano at the University of British Columbia. He has toured and recorded extensively and has commissioned more than 200 solo, chamber, and concerto works, including PEP (Piano and Erhu Project), The Nu: BC Collective, and Hammerhead Consort.

“Professor Hamm is a master of the piano, and this monumental work will absolutely shine with his gifted touch,” commented artistic director of concerts Elizabeth Bergmann.

The concert will start with an informal conversation between Bergmann and Hamm, who will share stories and provide some background to the music.

There will then be a short break for coffee, tea, and treats prior to the concert, which will begin at 3:15 p.m.

“These Sunday concerts are a wonderful way for our community to come together and enjoy an afternoon of music with some incredible local artists.”

Additional concerts in the series promise a wide range of music ranging from classical favourites to jazz and contemporary. The 2022-23 lineup will include Bernard Blary (flute), Eric Hominick (piano), Emma Ringrose (oboe), and Mark Anderson (piano).

Single tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $10 for students.

A Flex Pass, which offers four concerts of choice, is $79 for adults and $72 for seniors.

A full-season subscription (six concerts) is available at $112 for adults, $102 for seniors and $59 for students.

To reserve tickets, people can call the box office at 604-534-2848. LCMS is located at 4899 207 St, Langley.

For more information, people can visit langleymusic.com.

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) is a non-profit and registered charity committed to providing the highest quality of musical education to students of all ages and levels – from early learning to pre-professional and adult programs.

