Rick Mercer arrives for the Toronto Film Critics’ Association Gala, in Toronto, Monday, March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Rick Mercer arrives for the Toronto Film Critics’ Association Gala, in Toronto, Monday, March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Rick Mercer wins the Leacock Medal for Humour for memoir ‘Talking to Canadians’

The book details Mercer’s rise to stardom

Political satirist and TV personality Rick Mercer has won the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.

The CBC star captured the $25,000 prize for his memoir “Talking to Canadians,” published by DoubleDay Canada.

The book charts the Newfoundland and Labrador native’s rise to TV stardom and details behind-the-scenes moments from small-screen hits including “Rick Mercer Report,” “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” and “Made in Canada.”

Mercer edged out fellow nominee and CBC star Mark Critch, who was up for his memoir “An Embarrassment of Critch’s,” published by Viking Canada and the inspiration for CBC’s “Son of a Critch.”

Saskatchewan writer Dawn Dumont was also up for her novel “The Prairie Chicken Dance Tour,” published by Freehand Books, about an unlikely group of Indigenous dancers who embark on a tour of Europe.

As runners-up, Critch and Dumont each win $4,000.

The winner was announced Saturday at a 75th anniversary gala dinner at the Leacock Museum in Orillia, Ont. Because the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted previous events, the bash also celebrated the winners and runners-up of 2020 and 2021.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsEntertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hundreds attend Langley’s popular art show
Next story
Annual Wine Run and Ride event returns with a twist

Just Posted

Lakers stormed back to win a 13-9 victory over Langley Thunder and their fourth consecutive Mann Cup championship Saturday night (Sept 17) at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Thunder photo)
VIDEO: Peterborough Lakers down Langley Thunder to take Mann Cup

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 18

Inclusion Langley Society is requesting people to donate food items to help Food Banks distribute food ahead of ahead of Thanksgiving. So far they have collected 1,200 items. The campaign ends Sept. 24. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley charity joins province-wide campaign to support food banks ahead of Thanksgiving

Hundreds attended the second day of the three-day long West Fine Art Show. The 13th annual show is raising money for Langley Hospice Society. A quarter of proceeds raised through art sales will benefit the local society. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Hundreds attend Langley’s popular art show