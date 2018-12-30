Folks of all ages welcomed 2018 by taking the plunge into Fort Langley’s Bedford Channel during a polar bear swim last year. Langley Times file photo

Ring in the new year with skating, swimming, and polar plunges

There’s a number of community events across Langley to celebrate 2019.

Langley is ringing in the new year with a brand new polar bear swim, swimming, skating, and a children’s New Year’s Eve bash.

Those who want to embrace the cold can do so by taking a plunge at the first annual Polar Bear Plunge held at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre’s Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience. Guests are invited to be part of a new chilly tradition that takes place in the outdoor wave pool to simulate an “ocean experience,” according to the Township Recreation Centre Supervisor, Nikole Longhi.

“It’s an opportunity to showcase the facilities, try something new, and make connections with community members and residents.”

And the best part–the hot tub is also open, and hot chocolate will be served.

The plunge is on New Year’s Day at 12 p.m.

Cost is $3 and participants can register online at RecExpress.ca.

Here’s a list of other community events that are happening on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day.

-Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre at 27032 Fraser Hwy., is hosting public swims on Monday, Dec. 31 from 12 to 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 1 from 2 to 6 p.m.

-W.C. Blair Recreation Centre at 22200 Fraser Hwy. is hosting public swims on Monday, Dec. 31 from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility is also hosting a Holiday Family Pool Fun event for all ages to play activities and games on Monday, Dec. 31 and Tuesday, Jan. 1from 1 to 3 p.m. Regular admission rates apply to all swimming sessions.

-Walnut Grove Community Centre at 8889 Walnut Grove Dr., is hosting public swims on Monday, Dec. 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

-Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre is hosting ice skating on Monday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Tuesday, Jan. 1 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Regular admission rates apply to all skating sessions.

-George Preston Recreation Centre at 20699 42nd Ave is hosting skating on Monday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Tuesday, Jan. 1 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

-Lynn Fripps Elementary School is hosting a Kids’ New Year’s Eve Bash on Dec. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is $10 per child and registration is required at RecExpress.ca.

-Fort Langley Polar Bear Swim at 12 p.m. on Jan. 1 on the West side of Brae Island

-Bradner Community Hall at 5305 Bradner Rd., in Abbotsford is hosting a New Year’s Eve party and buffet dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be music by West coast DJs, a cash bar, and tickets are available at Bradner General Store at 5440 Bradner Rd., Abbotsford for $35.

