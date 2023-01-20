Rock Step Swing Dance Society’s first event coming soon

Get ready to swing into action with Langley’s newest dance therapy

Rock Step Swing Dance Society is kicking off the year with a new monthly event, “Swing Shift,” which takes place on Friday, Feb. 3 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Rock Step Swing Dance Society is kicking off the year with a new monthly event, “Swing Shift,” which aims to bring the community together through the joy of swing dancing.

The event, which takes place on the first Friday of every month at Murrayville Community Memorial Hall, will be held for the first time on Friday, Feb. 3 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The event features a beginner class, allowing those who have never danced swing before to learn the basics. The cost is $10 in advance (online) and $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased online on their Eventbrite page.

According to Romeo Kabanda, president of the Rock Step Swing Dance Society, the society’s mission is to use this joyful, playful dance to make people happier, healthier, and to strengthen communities. They aim to achieve this by establishing a space for individuals to interact through dance and by providing a variety of community-wide programmes.

“Swing dancing brings individuals of diverse ages, cultures, and socioeconomic backgrounds together to create a stronger community,” he said.

The society aims to achieve this by using community initiatives such as school and senior programs, as well as a range of monthly and annual events and festivals, to bring people together.

Kabanda believes swing dancing has multiple social, emotional, mental, and physical benefits.

“As an aerobic and cardiovascular exercise, it can lower blood pressure and the risk of cardiovascular disease. Additionally, swing dancing helps increase balance, stamina, flexibility, and muscle strength,” he commented.

The society also offers beginner, intermediate, and advanced courses year-round, as well as workshops and events such as Christmas-themed and Great Gatsby-themed events.

The latest information about their events and classes can be found on their website (www.rockstepswingdance.ca) and social media platforms.

The society also encourages those interested in getting involved to visit their website or reach out to them via social media for information on upcoming classes, events, and workshops.

