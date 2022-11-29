Musician Daniel Wesley in a promo photo shot in Maui in 2018. (Photo: danielwesley.com)

Musician Daniel Wesley in a promo photo shot in Maui in 2018. (Photo: danielwesley.com)

LIVE MUSIC

Rockin’ realtor Daniel Wesley to headline Santa Fox Ball at Coquitlam casino theatre

Since 2006 Wesley has recorded nine albums of feel-good songs, most recently in 2019

The annual Santa Fox Ball benefit concert returns in December with headliner Daniel Wesley.

The White Rock-born, Brookswood-raised “beach rocker” will plug in at Coquitlam’s Hard Rock Casino Theatre on the night of Friday, Dec. 16, with openers Spendo and Teller & The Tale. Tickets are $36 for the general-admission show, on ticketmaster.ca.

Presented by CFOX radio station, the concert is a fundraiser for SHARE Family & Community Services, which operates in the Tri-Cities area.

Since 2006 Wesley has recorded nine albums of laid-back, feel-good songs, most recently in 2019 with “Beach Music.”

A year ago he became a licensed realtor on the Sunshine Coast, where he now lives.

“I have wanted to become a realtor for quite a while, but didn’t have the time to take the course. And then the pandemic hit,” Wesley posted to Facebook in October 2021. “I have enjoyed buying and selling our own properties, and felt like it was a natural shift to transition to this lifestyle as a realtor.

“PS I will continue to play shows and make albums,” he added. “That will always be a part of what I do.”

With the Re/Max company, his realtor logo uses a stylized guitar pick.

This year Wesley planned to record a new album of music, but there’s no sign of it yet.

“I kind of want to document being 40, and I have a whole bunch of songs, lots of music,” he said last February, when gigs were postponed by COVID-19. “I’ve been sitting on it because I was kind of thinking, why put out new music if I can’t play it live, you know?”

Wesley turned 40 last Dec. 30, two days after his show at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom was postponed due to gathering restrictions at the time. Four weeks before that, he was all set to play the Granville Street concert hall when the power went out, forcing a last-minute postponement.

Last Labour Day weekend, on Sept. 2, Wesley and band performed a fine set of songs at Fort Langley Night Market.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ConcertsfundraiserLive musicMusic

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hot hits of 2022: Apple Music unveils its most listened-to songs of the past year

Just Posted

Maddy, a one-year-old lab cross from Cloverdale, bought the whole family to Langley for a photo with Santa on Sunday, Nov. 27. Hosted by the OpenRoad Auto Group Mini dealership in Langley City, the event raised funds for the Langley Animal Protection Society. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Dogs pose for pictures with Santa at Langley fundraiser

Beniamin and Diana Cobaschi with their children Caleb and Alice, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in front of a section of scorched seedlings at the family-owned Tannenbaum Tree Farm at 5398 252nd St. in Aldergrove that were damaged by extremely hot weather. “They didn’t make it,” Beniamin said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
How Langley Christmas tree farms were affected by the ‘heat dome’

Investigators on scene after a pedestrian was struck in the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)
No charges for Mountie who hit pedestrian in middle of Langley Bypass

David Davis, a fourth-generation Milner farmer, served for 11 years on Langley Township council. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
After three terms, Langley Township’s Davis leaves council for family time, dairy farm