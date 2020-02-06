The Rolling Stones in promo video for the band’s “No Filter” tour.

MUSIC

Rolling Stones will play Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium this spring

Rock band’s ‘No Filter’ tour dates of Canada and the U.S. were announced Thursday

It’s official: The Rolling Stones are headed for Vancouver this spring.

The rock ‘n’ roll icons will play BC Place Stadium on May 12, the second date of their “No Filter” tour of the U.S. and Canada. The tour opens May 8 in San Diego and ends July 9 in Atlanta.

“It’s a new year, a new decade & we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour!” the band tweeted on Thursday morning (Feb. 6).

“There is a fan presale starting on Weds Feb 12 sign up here to get access. Tickets go on general sale Fri Feb 14.”

No word yet about concert ticket prices.

Video posted to rollingstones.com/tour shows Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood talking about the tour.

At the link to register for ticket presales, those who enter details by 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 11 will receive a pre-sale code allowing early access to tickets for the tour.

“Pre-sale codes will be sent out from 11am EST Tuesday February 11th to the email address provided in the form below,” the website says. “Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10am local time Wednesday February 12th and the pre-sale window closes at 10pm local time on Thursday February 13th.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FVDED 2020: Music fans react to lineup for Surrey’s popular summer festival

Just Posted

VIDEO: Aldergrove students surprise volunteer who cooks them breakfast each morning

Shortreed Elementary breakfast program lead Bella Howat has had to step down due to health concerns

TRAFFIC: Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 has westbound traffic crawling

Left lane is blocked at 232nd Street in Langley

BREAKING: Fort Langley man on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

A man studying abroad is confined to his cabin as officials screen passengers for the coronavirus

Two Langley athletes named to Team B.C. at upcoming Special Olympics Winter Games

Speed skater and alpine skier will be going to Thunder Bay

Young Langley hit and run victim returns home

Supporters have organized a country music fundraiser to help Jesse Brown and his family

VIDEO: RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they deploy to northern B.C. pipeline site

Top cop says Mounties will use minimum reasonable force for safe arrests in enforcing court order

Strong support for expanding access to medically assisted dying: poll

The online survey of 3,500 Canadians was conducted by Ipsos fro Jan. 21 to 27

Two Canadians quarantined on cruise ship test positive for Wuhan coronavirus

They were dropped off as the ship docked and transferred to nearby hospitals for further test and treatment

‘We’ll never put a price tag on our land’: Wet’suwet’en say RCMP enforcement of CGL injunction imminent

Talks between the hereditary chiefs and the Province ended on Feb. 4

Northern B.C. MP calls on Trudeau to meet with Indigenous group in middle of CGL dispute

The federal government maintains the issue is solely under provincial jurisdiction

Hereditary Chiefs say CGL asked B.C. to drop talks after making clear no access would be granted

The Wiggus talks were originally scheduled to run until Feb. 6

Rolling Stones will play Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium this spring

Rock band’s ‘No Filter’ tour dates of Canada and the U.S. were announced Thursday

FVDED 2020: Music fans react to lineup for Surrey’s popular summer festival

Flume, G-Eazy and Illenium will headline the 2020 edition of the annual fest

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

Most Read