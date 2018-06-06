Royal Canadian circus returns to Abbotsford for eight shows

Performances June 7 to 10 under the big top at Tradex

The S Caleb Carinci Asch equestrian acrobats are part of the Royal Canadian Family Circus “Spectac!” show returning to Abbotsford this week. Submitted photo

Performers with Royal Canadian Family Circus return to Abbotsford this week.

The circus runs from June 7 to 10, when the company’s 2,700-seat big-top tent will be set up at Tradex for eight shows, which promise to “mesmerize, astound, and thrill audiences beyond the extraordinary.”

The family-friendly circus features high-wire acts, jugglers, Chinese acrobats, stunts, aerialists and more. There are no exotic animals in the show.

Close to five dozen people, including performers and crew, travel with the show.

Last time through Abbotsford in May 2017, Royal Canadian Family Circus’ yellow-and-red tent was anchored at the Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

Among the featured acts are Guerrero 4 Man High Wire (seen on the TV show America’s Got Talent), the S Caleb Carinci Asch equestrian acrobats, the Bilea Transformation “Quick Change” Act, Gonzales Duo aerial act, juggling record holder Tommy Tequila and Bauer’s “Wheel of Destiny” act.

The Abbotsford shows are part of a regional tour. They run June 7 at 7 p.m.; June 8 at 4 and 7:30 p.m.; June 9 at noon, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and June 10 at 1 and 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at royalcanadiancircus.ca. On show days, the on-site box office will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.