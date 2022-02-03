FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC studios in New York on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. A judge overseeing a review of electronic devices seized from Giuliani said that he and his lawyers have only sought to shield three items among more than 2,200 items reviewed. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)

Rudy Giuliani revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’; judges storm off set

Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke walk off in protest after former mayor revealed as first person voted off

He was “America’s Mayor” but never an American Idol.

Rudy Giuliani was shockingly unmasked at a taping of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” last week, sparking judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to walk off the set in protest, according to multiple reports.

The show recently began filming its seventh season, but Giuliani was unable to flex the golden pipes and was the first contestant eliminated, Deadline reported.

Jeong and Thicke, reportedly furious, stormed off set, according to TMZ. They eventually returned.

The other two judges, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, didn’t go anywhere, Deadline reported. The outlet did not reveal Giuliani’s costume or the song that got him axed.

Fox did not comment. The episode will reportedly air in March.

“The Masked Singer” also made waves in March 2020 when Sarah Palin was revealed on the show.

Giuliani is currently the subject of multiple investigations surrounding his support for former President Donald Trump and specifically his bizarre and unproven election fraud claims that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building.

— Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

RELATED: Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID

Movies and TV

Previous story
Cirque du Soleil coming to Vancouver with ‘reimagined’ version of fan-fave show from 1994

Just Posted

Fraser Valley Bandits unveiled the Langley-based club’s 2022 regular season schedule on Thursday, Feb. 3, a 20-game campaign (Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Fraser Valley Bandits announce schedule

Wide receiver Jevon Cottoy, a former Langley Rams star, has signed a two-year contract extension with the CFL BC Lions. (BC Lions)
Langley’s Cottoy inks two-year extension deal with BC Lions

At the 2021 Christy Fraser gymnastics tournament, the pandemic forced a virtual competition where athletes recorded their routines on video, to be be reviewed by judges. Dor 2022, the event will be in-person, running Feb. 17, 18 and 19 at the Langley Events Centre building B, (File)
A return to in-person competition for gymnasts at Langley’s Christy Fraser Memorial Invitational meet

Aldergrove Kodiaks forward Taylor Chiu pursued the puck Wednesday Jan 26 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. Final score: Chilliwack 6 Aldergrove 5. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove Kodiaks face tough schedule as they battle for playoff spot