Saturday pub night fundraiser in Langley supports pair of local causes

A nostalgic night of burgers and beer at the Langley’s Thirsty Penguin will help support a pair of local charities.

The Diner Divas and Cythera House Transition Society is presenting a 1950s themed Pub Night Burger and Beer Fundraiser at the pub, located inside the Twin Rinks facility at 5700 Langley Bypass.

The Saturday, April 7 event benefits the Cythera House as well as the Shape Your World Society.

The Cythera House Transition Society offers a 24/7 support line for women who are currently experiencing abuse or have been previously abused, a transition house which provides a safe refuge and basic necessities for up to 30 days for women and children escaping abuse, a fundraising thrift store, and counselling and outreach programs for abused women and children.

The Shape Your World Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help women and their families.

Tickets are $25 and include a 5.3 oz burger, fries, and ceasar salad and a drink from the following: domestic beer, bar drink, or six-ounce glass of wine.

There will be prize draws, a 50/50 draw, silent auction, wine board, and toonie toss. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by emailing Daynna55@gmail.com, or at the door the night of the event, if some are still available.

For information visit: www.facebook.com/events/171616340226847/