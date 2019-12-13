Say Yes to the Dress star returns to Langley

Monte Durham is back for the annual Show Me the Monte bridal show at Cascades Jan. 17

A sassy celebrity with a swanky sense of style and a way with words will once again work his magic on brides, besties, and anybody looking for a night of fun and fashion.

Show Me the Monte returns to the Casades Casino in downtown Langley City on Friday, Jan. 17, when Everything But the Groom Bridal Boutique presents an evening with Monte Durham, star of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta.

“We are so happy to have Monte with us for the second year in a row,” said EBTG owner Heidi Tobler.

“With his sly sense of humour and down to earth personality, he is a huge hit with audiences and always impresses the crowd. We are also pleased to spotlight a number of local shops and services during our second annual show, which can help brides and their squads plan for their big day,” Tobler said.

PAST COVERAGE: TV icon coming to Langley to help future brides ‘say yes to the dress’

During the event, Durham will be live on stage to dispense his famed wedding gown wisdom and signature southern charm, followed by a fashion show featuring an inspiring selection of EBTG’s wedding dresses and bridesmaid styles, she elaborated.

Guests will also have access to a vendor tradeshow and a chance to win prizes to help bring their dream wedding to life.

“Not a bride? Not a problem,” Tobler added.

In addition to EBTG’s wedding looks, the fashion show will feature a lineup of Forever Yours lingerie for all occasions, body types, and styles, along with swimwear and shape wear.

Those who would like to see the man of the hour up close can purchase VIP tickets for a meet-and-greet with Monte, which runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. – prior to the show.

The experience includes a glass of bubbly, snacks, swag bag, and photo ops, and only 100 tickets are available.

General admission tickets for Show Me the Monte and VIP meet-and-greet tickets can be purchased at showmethemonte.ca.

Following the event, brides can have their own personal, in-store consultation with Monte at Everything But the Groom, for a chance to say yes to their own perfect wedding dress, Tobler noted. Appointments and a deposit fee are required and can be booked by calling everythingbutthegroom.ca at 604.534.9474.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________