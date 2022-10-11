Scarecrows are seen at Art’s Nursery during their seventh annual Scarecrow Stroll fundraiser in 2021. This year’s stroll is underway and runs until Oct. 31. (Photo: Dan Ferguson)

‘Scarecrow Stroll’ charity event returns to Art’s Nursery

Eighth annual ‘stroll’ runs until Oct. 31

The annual scarecrow stroll is back.

Art’s Nursery is currently holding its eighth annual “Scarecrow Stroll for Charity.” The stroll opened Sept. 24 and runs until Halloween, Oct. 31.

A media release from Art’s noted the annual stroll is “a fun, family-friendly community event in support of local charity.”

The release added that more than 60 “creative and crazy” scarecrows will be on display. Each scarecrow is sponsored by local businesses and they are set up at various locations all over Art’s property. Art’s encourages visitors to stroll around and find them all.

“These are not your average scarecrows: Super Mario, Cruella, Little Mermaid, Alice in Wonderland, King Kong, and so many more.”

Visitors are also encouraged to join in the “Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt” while strolling around the grounds.

READ ALSO: Scarecrow Stroll benefits charity

As part of this year’s event, Art’s is hosting an “Upcycle Challenge” where they challenge local high schools to build scarecrows entirely from recycled materials.

“Our creative scarecrow ‘take & make’ kits will be available for purchase so that families can have fun together making their own scarecrow to decorate at home or in your garden,” the release added.

There is also an urban pumpkin patch that visitors can wander through.

“A fantastic assortment of pumpkins will be available for purchase on site as well as flowering plants, ornamental gourds, and other decorating items for your home,” the release noted.

“We are very excited to continue with our Scarecrow Stroll this season and trust that it will be a continued success.”

A post on artsnursery.com lists the Versatiles, OWL, and Pacific Parklands as the three charities Art’s is supporting through the Scarecrow Stroll.

The Versatiles are a seniors’ acting guild. The not-for-profit troupe acts and entertains throughout the Cloverdale, Langley, and Surrey communities with a focus on entertainment for seniors.

OWL (Orphaned Wildlife) Rehabilitation Society is a non-profit organization that rescues injured and orphaned raptors.

The Pacific Parklands Foundation raises funds to raise awareness about the Lower Mainland’s regional parks.

Art’s Scarecrow Stroll is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Art’s is located at 8940 192nd Street. Food trucks and live music will run on weekends during the Scarecrow Stroll from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last date being Oct. 30.

More information about the annual event is available online at www.artsnursery.com.

READ MORE WITH VIDEO: Do-it-yourself scarecrows, for charity


