The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

Could there be another “Schitt’s” sweep?

After winning in all seven major Emmy Awards comedy categories last fall, Canadian sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” has landed five Golden Globe nominations, including best TV musical or comedy series.

As with the Emmys, all four leads of the Ontario-shot show have also snagged acting nominations at the Golden Globes.

Toronto-born Catherine O’Hara is up for her starring role as matriarch Moira Rose, alongside series co-creator Eugene Levy of Hamilton, who plays her husband, Johnny.

Also nominated is Toronto-raised series co-creator and showrunner Daniel Levy for his supporting acting role as their son, alongside Ottawa-born Annie Murphy as their daughter.

“What a way to wake up!” Daniel and Eugene Levy said in a joint statement Wednesday morning, after actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announced the nominations in a livestream put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“We are so proud of the entire cast and crew of ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ and we are thrilled to celebrate the end of this series with the show’s first Golden Globe nominations.”

A “Schitt’s Creek” representative said no one from the cast was available for an interview Wednesday.

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April.

It became a pop-culture phenomenon with its look at a family who lost their fortune and had to live in a motel in a small town.

“Schitt’s Creek” has some stiff competition for best TV musical or comedy series at the Golden Globes: “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Great” and “Ted Lasso.”

Other Canadian Emmy nominees this year include New Brunswick-born Donald Sutherland for playing the powerful father of Nicole Kidman’s character in the HBO miniseries “The Undoing.” Kidman and star Hugh Grant are also nominated for their roles in the psychological thriller, which is also up for best television limited series or motion picture made for television.

Sutherland is nominated in the same category as Daniel Levy: best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television.

“I’m thrilled. Just thrilled. For all of us, dear Nicole and Hugh,” Sutherland, who was unavailable for an interview, said in a statement.

“I loved doing ‘The Undoing’ with them under the eye of Susanne Bier. She was terrific and the character written by David E. Kelley was a joy to play.”

David Fincher’s Netflix film “Mank” has a leading six nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards. “The Crown” topped all television series with six nominations.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the awards ceremony, which might be held virtually, on Feb. 28.

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Entertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The Weeknd details pair of Vancouver concert dates to launch 2022 world tour

Just Posted

Langley City Hall. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley City asks for input on proposed property tax hike

City is facing the loss of casino revenues into 2021

Township firefighters were called to a home on 16 Avenue near 232 Street on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Home uninhabitable after Wednesday morning fire in Langley

Township firefighters responded to the scene in the 23300 block of 16 Avenue

This year, the annual ‘Scott Trapp Stick it to Cancer’ ball hockey tournament and cancer fundraiser has migrated to social media and been rebranded as ‘Shave for Scott’ in honour of the late Langley university student (file)
VIDEO: Shaving heads in memory of Langley’s Scott Trapp

UBC’s Delta Kappa Epsilon Phi Alpha Fraternity hosts virtual version of annual cancer fundraiser

Construction on Fraser Highway between 265A and 270 Streets will delay traffic until end of Feb. 2021. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
ROAD CLOSURE: Portion of Fraser Highway will close to Aldergrove traffic, Feb. 9 and 10

Sanitary sewer line work will be done between 265A Street and 30A Avenue

TWU men’s and women’s basketball teams will each host an intrasquad skills competition on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at the Langley Events Centre as part of the Shoot for the Cure campaign against breast cancer (Pixabay.com)
Battling breast cancer: TWU basketball players take part in Shoot for the Cure

Annual event at the Langley Events Centre raises funds for Canadian Cancer Society

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

(Black Press Media files)
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in the mudslide that is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The two injured workers were treated in hospital and released. KTW
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in a mud rush on Feb. 2.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

Most Read