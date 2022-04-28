School pianists and quartet unite for evening of chamber music

Langley Community Music School hosts third show in musical series on May 7

Rose Gellert String Quartet, formed in 2016, is the ensemble in residence at Langley Community Music School and has given performances as part of LCMS’ concert series as well as throughout the Fraser Valley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A faculty member and resident collaborative pianist at the Langley Community Music School is partnering with the school’s own quartet to present an evening of chamber music to a small audience early next month.

The Rose Gellert String Quartet will be joined by special guest pianist Christina Tong to perform the final of three evening concerts based around the musical influences of composers over the generations – the Lineage series.

RECENT: Dynamic piano virtuoso to perform in Langley

The performance is set for Saturday, May 7, where the group will share works by composers Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms, who, along with Schumann’s wife Clara, had a very intense and colourful relationship, according to quartet violinist Will Chen.

“Robert and Clara championed the work of the young and at the time unknown Brahms, welcomed him into their household and launched his career by declaring him as the true heir of Beethoven,” saidChen.

“Rumours of a love affair between the young composer and Clara Schumann soon arose, and remain to this day.”

The audience will hear Schumann’s Kinderszenen, Op. 15 (Scenes from Childhood) arranged for string quartet and Brahms’ Piano Quintet in f minor, Op. 34 which, like most piano quintets, was composed after Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet.

“We have loved sharing this series with the community and are thrilled to close the trio of concerts with our colleague, Christina, whose superb playing lends the most beautiful richness to the melodic and majestic Brahms Quintet,” said Chen.

The Rose Gellert String Quartet is the ensemble in residence at LCMS featuring Chen, as well as violinist Llowyn Ball, violist Peter Ing, and cellist Ben Goheen – who are all active musicians and teachers at LCMS and throughout Vancouver and the Lower Mainland.

Tong is a pianist, chamber musician, and educator, who is also a member of LCMS’ faculty.

Tong is also cofounder of Sonoritá Duo for cello and piano – with cellist, Judy Lou.

Seating for the May 7 concert are limited and tickets will not be available at the door, noted the school administration. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for all LCMS students. They are available through the school box office at 504-534-2848 or visit LangleyMusic.com.

PAST COVERAGE: Internationally recognized piano duo perform in Langley

Langley Community Music School hosts multiple musical concerts from October to May, including the Rose Gellert Hall Series, an evening concert series featuring renowned Canadian and international musicians, as well as the Concerts Café Classico Series, an afternoon concert series featuring stellar local and touring musicians playing classical, jazz or contemporary works.

The school and its Rose Gellert Hall are located at 4899 207th St.

Upcoming concerts at the school will include Tour de Force with the Fringe Percussion Ensemble (May 15 at 3 p.m.) and the LCMS student jazz ensemble year-end concert led by Juno-award winning Brad Turner – who will give a solo performance for the second half of the concert (May 30 at 7:30 p.m.).

.

Arts and EntertainmentLangleyLive music

In addition to performing across Canada, pianist Christina Tong also teaches and coaches with a focus in chamber music. (Special to Langley Advance Times)