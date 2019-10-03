‘Interesting mixture of emotions’: Scott Moir reflects on final tour with Tessa Virtue

With the recent announcement that they are leaving behind the competitive and professional world of figure skating, the upcoming Canada-wide Rock the Rink tour has become all the more special for Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.
The pair have been skating together since their teens, going on to claim numerous gold medals at the Olympics and win the hearts of figure skating and ice dancing fans around the world. They are now headlining what will be their last tour, and Moir said it’s a bittersweet feeling.
“It’s been going very well, we’re really pleased with how the tour is coming together. It’s been a tad bit more emotional than we expected with it being our last tour, its kind of been an interesting mixture of emotions,” Moir said in an interview with Black Press Media.
“There’s a lot of people on this tour that we’ve been skating with for so many years, and a lot of castmates that we’ve always wanted to bring home to Canada and show off their skills across the country. It’s a really tight group and we’re very excited to start.”
Moir admits that he is not normally on social media, but the outpouring of “positive vibes and support” they received from Canadians after he and Virtue announced their retirement made him grateful he had a platform to connect with them.
This tour has been a way for Virtue and Moir to finally check some goals off of their figure skating bucket list, by bringing together other talented and highly-decorated athletes as well as having choreographed routines to the music of Pink Floyd.
“We’re trying to switch things up, so we’re excited about our new platform with how we want to deliver the sport. We love the new band, the Birds of Bellwoods, out of Toronto that opens up for us. Then we come out and its 90 to 100 minutes where we’re going to give fans as much skating as we possibly can in that time,” said Moir.
“They’ll be seeing much more of us than they’re used to. We have a smaller cast with nine athletes and we’re just going to be doing everything we can to entertain the fans. I hate saying this, but it’s a really fun group and they’re all so talented, so if this exists we throw an “ice skating party” every night.”
Moir said he can see himself and Virtue involved in the world of figure skating and ice dancing in a different capacity in the future, not as competitors but possibly mentors or coaches. He said they have always wanted to use their careers to inspire the next generation of athletes that anything is possible.
The Rock the Rink tour stops in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Oct. 6 and tickets are available at soec.ca.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.