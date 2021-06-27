Self-described ‘MomBabes’ co-author motherhood book

Self-described ‘MomBabes’ Christina Walsh and Carolyn Turkington co-authored a book on motherhood. (Special to The Star)

A new book detailing the struggles and triumphs of motherhood stemmed from local moms sharing stories and connecting during the pandemic.

The MomBabes: A Motherhood Anthology – a co-author project led by Christina Walsh and Carolyn Turkington, two moms, sisters, and podcasters – features 20 stories.

Turkington is a middle school teacher at Betty Gilbert Middle School who has resided in Aldergrove for the past three years. The siblings, however, grew up in Surrey.

“Growing up, we always imagined being moms, but never imagined we would get to be on maternity leave at the same time,” she said. “We started the MomBabe community because after inviting some new moms over for coffee we realized moms wanted something more.”

It started when the duo were new moms standing at their father’s funeral and wondering “Is this it? There has to be something more.”

“So when the postpartum and grief fog lifted a little we listened to those nudges and whispers,” Turkington continued. “We said to each other we have to do something, we can’t just let our lives pass us by, waiting for the right time to start. Because we know there is no right time.”

The MomBabes began as an online community to connect with others and share. Walsh came up with the name in a reference to their mother who they deemed a big cheerleader.

“She would always say ‘come on babe, you can do it’,” Turkington recalled.

Events and get-togethers like mom’s nights out became popular until COVID-19 forced them to remain digital – a perfect opportunity to put pen to paper.

The book, self-published last month, shares stories from 20 authors, mostly from the Lower Mainland.

Turkington explained that the book is a Chicken-Soup-For-the-Soul-type collection where moms share stories of secrets, sadness, grief, loss, and humour.

“These stories just prove they’re not alone. Everyone is accepted and we are showing that moms are more than moms. They can have a career and be a mom. They can have it all.”

Production for book two starts in October and the sisters are looking for local moms to share their stories.

People can register to join the project.

The MomBabes met through Zoom every Wednesday for the past six months to coach each other and give storytelling support – a process they intend to keep going.

“We have no idea where we would be without the support of our community and all we want to do is help others feel supported, safe and loved,” Turkington added.

More information and the book can be found at www.themombabes.com.

