Shania Twain appears during a portrait session in New York on June 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

Shania Twain appears during a portrait session in New York on June 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

Shania Twain says she feels ‘time crunch’ to record more albums while she has a voice

Twain hopes to get into a studio soon because she’s written ‘so many songs’

Shania Twain says she worries her singing voice “may not last forever” and wants to “hurry up and make more records” while she still can.

Twain told The Canadian Press she feels a “time crunch” on her voice, and fears she may lose it in the fallout of contracting Lyme disease roughly two decades ago.

The tick-borne illness forced the Timmins, Ont.-raised singer-songwriter to undergo several invasive surgeries to repair damage to her vocal cords and it took years for her to return to the stage.

The 57-year-old says the second chance has allowed her to focus on “celebrating and gratitude” and she hopes to get into a studio soon because she’s written “so many songs” she wants to record.

Standing between her and those plans is a massive tour of more than 70 dates tied to her upcoming album “Queen of Me,” due in early February.

Twain kicks off the tour in late April, playing shows in an array of Canadian cities that include Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto and Montreal.

—David Friend, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Shania Twain accentuates the positive on new single

Pop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sarah Polley, Domee Shi among top Canadian Oscar nominees

Just Posted

Obnes Regis, the husband of Naomi Onotera (pictured) still does not have a trial date set. (RCMP)
No trial date set in manslaughter death of Langley City woman

Wednesday night game at Langley Events Centre showcased top NHL draft talent from the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. (Photos courtesy of Ryan Molag/Langley Events Centre)
Team White defeats Team Red 4-2 at 2023 kubota CHL/NHL top prospects game

5-pin bowling team will be part of Langley contingent at Special Olympics BC’s first Provincial Games in four years, set for Kamloops Feb. 2-4. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley will send 10 athletes and 3 coaches to Special Olympics BC winter

The Lower Mainland can expect arctic air and gusty winds to blanket the region in the coming week, with cold temperatures and wind chills forecast until late early February. /File Photo
Cold weather and strong winds to hit Lower Mainland