Shot in the Dark announces spring line-up of movie screenings in Langley

Shot in the Dark has announced the second line-up of movies that will screen in Langley through their bi-weekly film nights.
The local non-profit group is currently celebrating their 20th anniversary of screening movies for the public at Cineplex Langley (20090 91a Ave).
Every spring and fall, Shot in the Dark screens a batch of films every second Wednesday, which normally wouldn’t get a mainstream release in theatres based in smaller communities.
Amanda kicks off the seven-picture set of stories on Jan. 22. The French language film follows a brother and sister’s tumultuous relationship.
Arab Blues on Feb. 5 follows a woman who returns home to Tunis and experiences a culture clash after living in Paris and working as a psychotherapist.
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open screens on Feb. 19, a film that takes place in Vancouver and explores the effects of an abusive relationship.
The Song of Names on March 4th spans three decades and tells the story of a violin prodigy who is orphaned by the Holocaust and taken in by an affluent adopted family.
Antigone will play April 1, which is a Quebecois version of the ancient Greek tragedy – modernizing the story to focus on the relationship and responsibilities regarding refugees.
Sorry We Missed You on April 15, follows a working-class family of meat packers and nurses who struggle to get by as the days roll on.
Finally, Ordinary Love on April 29 will round out the season with a relationship that’s stricken by breast cancer; the film stars Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville.
All films begin at 7:30 p.m.
A separate ticket table will be set up to purchase admission and memberships at the Cineplex on screening nights.
For more information, people can visit www.shotinthedark.ca
