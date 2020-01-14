Sorry We Missed You is one of the films screening at Langley Shot in the Dark film nights this season. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Shot in the Dark announces spring line-up of movie screenings in Langley

Sorry We Missed You, Ordinary Love, The Song of Names, and Arab Blues all part of film series

Shot in the Dark has announced the second line-up of movies that will screen in Langley through their bi-weekly film nights.

The local non-profit group is currently celebrating their 20th anniversary of screening movies for the public at Cineplex Langley (20090 91a Ave).

Every spring and fall, Shot in the Dark screens a batch of films every second Wednesday, which normally wouldn’t get a mainstream release in theatres based in smaller communities.

Amanda kicks off the seven-picture set of stories on Jan. 22. The French language film follows a brother and sister’s tumultuous relationship.

Arab Blues on Feb. 5 follows a woman who returns home to Tunis and experiences a culture clash after living in Paris and working as a psychotherapist.

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open screens on Feb. 19, a film that takes place in Vancouver and explores the effects of an abusive relationship.

The Song of Names on March 4th spans three decades and tells the story of a violin prodigy who is orphaned by the Holocaust and taken in by an affluent adopted family.

Antigone will play April 1, which is a Quebecois version of the ancient Greek tragedy – modernizing the story to focus on the relationship and responsibilities regarding refugees.

Sorry We Missed You on April 15, follows a working-class family of meat packers and nurses who struggle to get by as the days roll on.

Finally, Ordinary Love on April 29 will round out the season with a relationship that’s stricken by breast cancer; the film stars Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville.

READ MORE: TIFF’s top movies comes to Langley this fall

All films begin at 7:30 p.m.

A separate ticket table will be set up to purchase admission and memberships at the Cineplex on screening nights.

For more information, people can visit www.shotinthedark.ca

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

_________________________________

Shot in the Dark announces spring line-up of movie screenings in Langley

