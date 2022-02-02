Actor Simu Liu poses for photographs on the red carpet for the premiere of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, at a cinema in west London, Thursday, Aug 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Actor Simu Liu poses for photographs on the red carpet for the premiere of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, at a cinema in west London, Thursday, Aug 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Simu Liu to host first outdoor Juno Awards at Budweiser Stage in Toronto

May 15 event will be the first time the awards show will be held outdoors

Actor Simu Liu is going from Marvel superhero to master of ceremonies at the 51st annual Juno Awards.

The Toronto-raised star of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will take the reins as host of this year’s televised celebration of Canadian music May 15.

It’s another high-profile hosting gig for the “Kim’s Convenience” alum who presided over an episode of “Saturday Night Live” for the first time last November.

The Junos will be historic in their own way since it’s the first time the awards show will be held outdoors.

Organizers have booked the open-air Budweiser Stage in Toronto to mitigate some of the uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past two years, the Junos have seen their events repeatedly postponed and rejigged as local health restrictions prevented large gatherings.

Budweiser Stage, located on the grounds of Ontario Place, is a seasonal, covered outdoor venue that can hold up to 16,000 concertgoers.

The Juno Awards will announce this year’s nominees on March 1, and organizers say tickets for the in-person show go on sale March 4.

The live broadcast will air on CBC TV and stream simultaneously on CBC Gem.

—The Canadian Press

