Concert-goers Alena and Laloni, of Langley, at the 2017 FVDED in the Park music festival at Surrey’s Holland Park. (file photo: Gord Goble)

Single-day tickets for Surrey’s FVDED in the Park music fest on sale Thursday

For 2018, Future and KYGO among headliners at two-day annual concert

SURREY — Single-day tickets for this summer’s FVDED in the Park music festival go on sale Thursday (April 12) starting at 10 a.m.

The two-day concert features a mix of R&B, hip-hop, rap and dance sounds at Surrey’s Holland Park.

Future and FERG will headline Friday, July 6, with KYGO and Kehlani closing out Saturday, July 7.

The annual event, billed as Western Canada’s largest urban music festival, is presented by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada.

Last year’s gathering filled Holland Park with close to 40,000 concert-goers, according to event organizers. “This year, fans can enjoy non-stop music across three stages, with a fresh new look and feel planned for the Northwest Stage,” officials said Wednesday.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

FVDED in the Park Single-day lineup:

FRIDAY, JULY 6: Future, FERG, Kaskade, Duke Dumont, REZZ, NAV, Trippie Redd, 88Glam, Ookay, Killy, Jack Harlow, Berhana, Blaise Moore, AC Slater, Murda Beatz, London on da Track, Noodles, Juelz.

SATURDAY, JULY 7: KYGO, Kehlani, Brockhampton, Illenium, Lil Skies, BAZZI, Slander, Whethan, Grandtheft, K?D, Smooky MarGielaa, Harrison Broome, Robotaki, Chris Lake, Destructo, Graves, A.CHAL, Tails.

More event details are posted at fvdedinthepark.com.

Meanwhile, FVDED in the Park is among festivals included in Live Nation’s “Festival Passport” promo for 2018.

“After selling out in its inaugural year, Live Nation is expanding the epic experience by more than doubling the number of Festival Passports available for 2018 to 2,500 passes, granting purchasers GA (general admission) access to the 100+ participating festivals around the globe,” the company said in a release on April 9.

“Additionally, Live Nation is excited to offer music enthusiasts the first ever VIP Festival Passport, granting 100 lucky purchasers VIP entry. The GA tier of the Festival Passport is priced at $999 USD, while the VIP tier is $5,000 USD.”

Live Nation will utilize Ticketmaster’s Verified Fanä platform “to assure all Festival Passports get into the hands of fans, rather than scalpers or bots.” Registration began Monday, April 9 and closes Thursday, April 12 at 8 p.m. PDT via festivalpassport.tmverifiedfan.com. “Live music fans who receive a code then have the chance to purchase a GA or VIP Festival Passport when they go on sale beginning Tuesday, April 17 at 8 a.m. PDT at LiveNation.com/Passport (while supplies last, limited quantities of each available).”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Blackwood Brothers headline Gospel Music Festival
Next story
Trinity Western Spartans make silver screen in The Miracle Season

Just Posted

Fort Langley developer Eric Woodward to hold public information session

Promises candid interview with unfiltered audience question-and-answer

VIDEO: Sources Langley food bank searches for a home

Current premises up for sale, hunt for rental space not going well

Departing hockey star honoured for humanitarian efforts

Preparing for his first American Hockey League game in Connecticut Friday, Ty Ronning is lauded.

Teaching efforts expanding from Langley birds to butterflies

Field naturalists are using brochures to educate kids about winged friends.

Dragons torch Admirals in debut

New Vancouver minor basketball team wins first game at new Langley home

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

B.C. mom calls on doctors to let parents help their addicted kids

Report that says parents are overlooked in treating substance abuse reflects mother’s experience

B.C. professor jailed in Slovakia

David Scheffel is in jail in Slovakia facing charges of child pornography, sexual violence and arms trafficking

Single-day tickets for Surrey’s FVDED in the Park music fest on sale Thursday

For 2018, Future and KYGO among headliners at two-day annual concert

Dayna Brons, trainer for Humboldt Broncos, dies in hospital

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16

COLUMN: Stanley Cup first-round playoff predictions

A glance at the first-round matchups in the NHL playoffs

B.C. woman awarded $755,000 after slipping on laundry detergent in Superstore

A neurologist said that the woman was disabled by the fall

Woman with brain cancer urges Fraser Health board to ban medically assisted dying in hospice

More than 100 attend emotional Chilliwack meeting that ended up focused on MAiD

Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

A GoFundMe campaign for the Humboldt hockey players is the one of the most successful campaigns

Most Read