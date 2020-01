Young members of the Yevshan Ukrainian Dancers perform during the annual Malanka (Ukrainian New Year) celebration on Saturday at Sts. Joachim and Ann’s Church in Aldergrove. The event was hosted by the Ukainian Club of Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Ukrainian Club of Abbotsford hosted its annual Malanka New Year’s dinner and dance on Saturday at Sts. Joachim and Ann’s Church in Aldergrove.

The event includes a performance by the Yevshan Ukrainian Dancers, as well as a dinner of Ukrainian cuisine (perogies, holoptsi and the like).

The night concluded with a dance with live music by New Wave Band.

