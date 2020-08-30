Small, live music performances return to Langley’s Rose Gellert Hall

In honour of Beethoven’s 250th birth year, the quartet is presenting his music throughout the year

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) presents an evening of Beethoven with the school’s Resident Ensemble, The Rose Gellert String Quartet.

The physically distanced concert will take place in the school’s Rose Gellert Hall on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

The quartet, comprised of violinists Will Chen and Llowyn Ball, violist Peter Ing and cellist Ben Goheen, are excited to reconnect with the community.

“Despite the enormous challenges of the past months, we found creative solutions that enabled us to practice together and continue sharing our music – virtually and, more recently, in person,” said first violinist, Chen.

In honour of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birth year, the quartet is presenting Beethoven’s String Quartet cycle throughout the year.

In June, the group presented a virtual concert of Beethoven’s String Quartet Op. 18 No. 2. and, in July, gave a live performance of Beethoven’s String Quartet Op. 18 No. 6 to a small, in-person audience at LCMS.

“That concert renewed our appreciation for performing live,” said violist, Ing. “The audience members were wearing masks, but we could still see the smiles in their eyes as we shared the energy of the beautiful music. It was a very emotional experience.”

READ MORE: Young violinist and pianists lauded by Langley Community Music School

On September 12th, the quartet will treat music enthusiasts to Beethoven’s String Quartet Op. 18 No. 4.

Seating for this event is limited, and the event will follow strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“We are very happy to be introducing live music to the community again, and this concert is a great way to start our school year,” added LCMS Principal, Carolyn Granholm. “We invite everyone to contact us to reserve their spot on the seating list, and we look forward to celebrating one of the world’s greatest composers, Beethoven, with you.”

All seating must be reserved in advance, tickets will not be available at the door and admission will be by donation.

If anyone is interested in being placed on the reserve seating list, email info@langleymusic.com with the full name(s) of household members that will be in attendance.

A Composer’s Notes virtual installment with LCMS alumnus and Juno-Award nominated composer and ukulele player, James Hill, will take place Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2:30 p.m.

Please email info@langleymusic.com for a Zoom link.

LCMS and the Rose Gellert Concert Hall are located at 4899 207 St.

