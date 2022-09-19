Snotty Nose Rez Kids perform during the Juno Awards in Toronto on Sunday, May 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Snotty Nose Rez Kids perform during the Juno Awards in Toronto on Sunday, May 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Charlotte Day Wilson, Shad among artists up for Polaris prize

Polaris Music Prize recognizes best Canadian album of previous year — irrespective of genre or sales

Ten Canadian contenders will vie for the Polaris Music Prize tonight.

The $50,000 award for this year’s best Canadian album will be handed out during a gala event at the Carlu in Toronto.

Among the nominees are rapper Shad, First Nations hip hop act Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Toronto singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson.

Others up for the prize include pop provocateur Hubert Lenoir, Congolese-Canadian dance-pop artist Pierre Kwenders and electronic orchestral composer Ouri.

Indigenous duo Ombiigizi, St. John’s-based Kelly McMichael, Vancouver rock band Destroyer and Rosaireville, N.B.-raised Lisa LeBlanc round out the list.

The Polaris Music Prize names the best Canadian album of the previous year — irrespective of genre or sales — as chosen by a group of journalists, broadcasters and bloggers.

Last year, the Polaris went to hip hop artist Cadence Weapon for “Parallel World,’” his poetic reflection on race, policing and technology that was largely inspired by the George Floyd protests in 2020.

RELATED: B.C. TikTok sensation JESSIA is Canada’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Pop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Review: A classic battle epic in ‘The Woman King’

Just Posted

In addition to all the scarecrows on display, Art’s Nursery also has a pop-up pumpkin patch that’s great for family photo opps, and a variety of seasonal flowers, ornamental gourds, and other seasonal decorations to augment a home or garden. (Langley Advance Times files)
Scarecrow Stroll benefits charity

A hopeful 50-50 ticket buyer filled out the contact information at a pop-up Rotary ticket booth in front of the Otter Co-op on Aug. 7. (Langley Advance Times file)
Winner of Rotary Clubs of Langley $142,900 50-50 draw didn’t believe it at first

Mike Solyom is running for council in Langley City. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Economist running for City council says housing, SkyTrain among key issues

Colton Roberts was able to play in front of a home crowd at Cam Neely Arena and even scored the first goal of the game. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Vancouver Giants get their first pre-season win in Maple Ridge