Laura Koch, a Langley musician, has been performing tunes online – including on Facebook for the Langley Advance Times. (Laura Koch/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

SOCAN program announces payments for live music events on Facebook or Instagram

Musicians eligible for program must perform at least ten songs for audiences of 100 or more

Music lovers across the country and social media platforms have benefitted from the generosity of Canada’s music creators since the start of the COVID-19 crisis with live online concerts on Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram.

SOCAN is now reciprocating the love by launching Encore!, a program that compensates music creators and publishers for their invaluable work.

“Like so many Canadians, SOCAN member songwriters, composers, and music publishers are facing tough times, with the loss of revenue from touring and in-person concerts,” said Jennifer Brown, Interim-CEO of SOCAN.

“Many of our members have stepped up for fans, staging online concerts to bring the public together and keep their careers moving ahead, so it is only fair that they get paid for their generous work with our Encore! program.”

SOCAN is a rights management organization that connects more than four-million music creators worldwide and more than a quarter-million businesses and individuals in Canada

Encore! will ease the financial burden on SOCAN writer members and their publishers created by the pandemic. A total of approximately $200,000 is available each quarter for the program for the duration of the COVID-19 lockdown in Canada.

To receive an Encore! payment for a live music event on Facebook or Instagram:

• At least ten songs/compositions performed live, or a live performance of at least 30 minutes on Facebook or Instagram from March 15, 2020, to March 7, 2021.

•At least 100 people must have accessed the online event.

• A setlist of all music performed has to be sent via SOCAN’s Notification of Live Music Performance form at SOCAN.com, with the “venue” identified as Facebook or Instagram.

• Claims must be made within 90 days of the Facebook/Instagram concert occurring.

• Each online concert will be eligible for a total payment of $150, with shares of royalties going to all rights holders of the music performed.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley country artist Kellen Saip drops new single ‘We are All in This Together’

Live performances on social media properties normally do not generate more than a few dollars in royalties for songwriters, composers and music publishers.

Typically, royalties from music used on these platforms come from streamed and downloaded recorded music.

SOCAN will soon launch its regular “Get Set, Get Paid” awareness initiative, encouraging members to submit Notification of Live Music Performance set lists for past in-person concerts.

READ MORE: Provincial government and Creative BC launch livestream concerts and musician micro-grants

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

_________________________________

Music

