A building going up in Fort Langley on Glover Road, seen here on Saturday, March 27, 2021, is being constructed for a film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A building going up in Fort Langley on Glover Road, seen here on Saturday, March 27, 2021, is being constructed for a film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie set to film in Fort Langley

Construction of the set began more than a week ago

A new building under constructed in Fort Langley is set to be completed in April, but it’s not a permanent addition to the historic neighbourhood.

The partial building facade on the corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, which has been under construction for a little more than a week, will serve as a filming location for the second installment of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

The sequel to the 2020 live-action film, based on the video game franchise, is set to star James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, and Ben Swartz as the voice of the blue hedgehog.

Local business owners are thrilled to welcome the production crew to the neighbourhood.

“We are definitely fans of the filming, and it creates a lot of local jobs,” said Katie Rempel, owner of Rempel Mercantile, located across the street from the film set.

Crew members have been great with communicating with businesses in the area and keeping them informed, Rempel added.

“We feel good about it; we think it’s great for the town,” she further enthused about the resumption of creative projects.

In the neighbouring shop, Country Lane Antiques, owner Shirley Rempel said she’s enjoyed watching the construction.

“I have a beautiful view of every nail being pounded in,” Shirley said. “It looks like a beautiful set.”

The local business owner said she is glad to see industry workers collecting a pay cheque again.

READ MORE: B.C. film industry given go-ahead to restart productions halted due to COVID-19

“They do spend a lot of money in town anytime they shoot here,” she said. “Just the fact that all these people are working and have a job… the movie industry was shut down [early last year], an awful lot of those people are B.C. people. They all had their mortgage to pay and food to buy, and yet no work. It’s just great to see people working.”

Production of the film began on March 15, according to director Jeff Flower. Video shared online claimed a chase scene from the Sonic movie was being filmed in Vancouver last week.

Shirley predicted filming in Fort Langley to begin in April. Although she expects construction of the Fort Langley set to continue for a few more days, she noted it won’t interrupt store hours.

“The stores will all be open for the weekend; it won’t interfere with weekend sales,” she said. “Weekends are best for merchants.”

Township of Langley calls the creative industry a “key contributor” to British Columbia’s economy.

READ MORE: Tougher federal safety laws are why new traffic lights have gone up in Fort Langley

“In 2019, the film and television industry contributed $3.2 billion to our provincial economy; with the sector overall – including interactive and digital media, motion picture, music and sound recording, as well as books and magazine publishing – employing a workforce of over 108,000 British Columbians,” a spokesperson with the Township told the Langley Advance Times.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to hit the big screen on April 8, 2022.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

filmFilm industryFort LangleyLangleyMovies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Rear view of building set going up in Fort Langley on Glover Road, seen here on Saturday, March 27, 2021, is being constructed for a film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Rear view of building set going up in Fort Langley on Glover Road, seen here on Saturday, March 27, 2021, is being constructed for a film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
CBC needs more ‘great Canadian storytelling’ after loss of hit TV shows, say experts

Just Posted

A building going up in Fort Langley on Glover Road, seen here on Saturday, March 27, 2021, is being constructed for a movie (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie set to film in Fort Langley

Construction of the set began more than a week ago

LOSC members worked out at the Aldergrove outdoor pool on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Langley Advance Times file)
Rec centres, churches see impacts from new COVID restrictions in Langley

Swimming is expected to continue at Langley pools

Firefighters were dispatched to a Willoughby home at 86th Avenue and 205B Street just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
20 firefighters battle overnight Willoughby house fire that spread to neighbouring home

No injuries were reported, a cause is not yet known

The Pacific Junior Hockey League has decided to cancel the rest of the 2020-‘21 season, a move the Aldergrove Kodiaks coach called ‘unfortunate’ (Jody Harris file photo)
PJHL decision to cancel season called ‘unfortunate’ by Aldergrove Kodiaks coach

Team was in first place in its cohort when the announcement was made

About 15 minutes after this photo was taken with his dog Chiu Chiu on the Fraser River near Derby Reach Park on Thursday, Langley Meadows resident Ruming Jiang ended up in the chilly water. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley man, saved from hypothermia, searching for his rescuers

Langley Meadows resident Ruming Jiang wants to say thanks

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Shane MacKichan)
Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson; police still investigating North Shore fires

Benjamin Kohlman will remain in custody until his next court appearance

Michael Norberg is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey man convicted of forcible confinement, sex crimes wanted Canada-wide

Michael Norberg believed to be living in another province, police say

Desmond Devnich, former constituency assistant to Chilliwack MLA John Martin, pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of trust in provincial court on Oct. 6, 2020 for stealing thousands of dollars from the constituency office. He was scheduled to be sentenced on March 31, 2021. (LinkedIn)
Former Chilliwack MLA’s constituency assistant stole more than $113,000 from taxpayer coffers

Desmond Devnich, 30, in a sentencing hearing Wednesday morning where no jail time is sought

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey hotel room stabber loses appeal of his conviction

An escort claimed she did it, but the trial judge found there was no way the victim ‘confabulated’ who stabbed him

B.C.’s fishing, hunting and ecotourism operations are mainly on Crown land, and have been shut down or struggling due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. NDP quietly ‘forgives’ Crown land rent after hikes of up to 300%

Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19

Shari O’Neill thinks mailing rebate cheques for less than $5 is wasteful and will amount to “stale cheques,” a loss of savings for ICBC customers. (Twitter/Shari O’Neill)
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque

Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts

Most Read