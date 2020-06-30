SoundON aims to bring B.C. together to show resilience and celebrate live music

Brand new campaign brings together live music community with collaborative project

SoundON is a province-wide campaign and resilience fund to help bring British Columbia’s music community back together and provide desperately needed support to those connected to the sector – artists, presenters, production staff and venues.

The first project of its kind in Canada, it is the ultimate in community and collaboration as it brings together industry members from across the province with one common goal – to bring the province’s vibrant music industry back to life.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the once effervescent music industry in BC, said Lindsay MacPherson, executive director at Music BC.

“It is a pain that has been felt by so many, especially those working in arts and culture. A group of leaders from across the industry have come together to collaborate on a way to bring back life to the sector,” MacPherson explained. “We have everyone from city officials, promoters, presenters, venues, production, and artists working on the project. Our aim is to be highly collaborative, in an unprecedented way, to bring our beloved industry back.”

The music industry in BC was among the first sectors to be closed due to COVID and will be among the last to reopen, a scenario that is predicted to create devastating consequences for the industry.

Without immediate action, more than 90 per cent of Canadian independent music venues are anticipated to permanently close within the next six months.

SoundON.ca will fund and stream uniquely curated content through the lens of festivals and presenters.

With the help of public funding, corporate sponsors, and individual donors, SoundON aims to put economic flow back into the industry.

The website also provides music lovers worldwide a whole new way to discover music in BC. Amazing shows from across our province will be featured.

SoundON is produced by a volunteer collective from the music sector, who are passionate about making a difference.

The first stages, announcing today, invite presenters from across B.C. to apply to curate shows that will be streamed on SoundON.ca beginning July.

An anticipated 100 shows will be produced to showcase the incredible diversity of British Columbia’s music community. While shows will be free to watch on SoundON.ca, donations will be encouraged to help fund the project through its ongoing phases.

SoundOn is presented in part with initial funding from Creative BC, the Province of British Columbia, several corporate sponsors, and private funders.

