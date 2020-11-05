South Surrey’s Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann will present a rare live classical concert Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. at Langley Community Music School, 4899 207 St. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey’s Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann will present a rare live classical concert Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. at Langley Community Music School, 4899 207 St. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey pianists make return in Langley concert

Bergmann Piano Duo presents distanced, small audience performance at LCMS

In a rare treat for classical music fans, South Surrey’s internationally-renowned Bergmann Piano Duo – unseen by local audiences for months – will return with a live, distanced performance Saturday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m., at Langley Community Music School’s Rose Gellert Hall (4899 207 St.).

For more than two decades, musical and life partners Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann have been winning kudos – and numerous international prizes – for dynamic and energetic performances of uniquely eclectic programs, in duo recitals and with a multitude of ensembles and orchestras around the world.

Known for their creative spark, awe-inspiring technique – and frequently light-hearted interaction – the pianists enjoy taking audiences on exciting journeys into both classical and popular repertoire, often including at least one new original composition and/or arrangement.

The new concert of four-hand pieces – Back on the Bench with the Bergmanns – will also be the opener for a new 2020-21 series of ‘Concerts Cafe Classico’ at the school.

The performance will be ‘close-to-home’ in all regards for the couple – Elizabeth is artistic director for LCMS, while Marcel is composer-in-residence at the school (the couple also serve as artistic directors for the large-audience White Rock Concerts subscription series, currently suspended due to the pandemic).

The concert, like others planned for the season, will be completely physically-distanced, and presented to a very small audience in the spacious hall, with full COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Some summer concerts by others at the venue this summer successfully tested the waters in this regard, they said.

“As an audience member I felt very secure, and taken care of,” Elizabeth said. “In many ways I feel safer going to a concert like this than going to a restaurant.”

The couple told Peace Arch News it’s exciting to be performing a live program again, among the first they have been able to do in some seven months (they have only just returned to the road for a distanced concert in Nanaimo and small-scale performances at the Evergreen Cultural Centre and the ACT in Maple Ridge)

Not that they have been idle – for much of this year they have kept busy with some online video collaborations produced under COVID-19 restrictions, including a four-and-a-half-minute, two-piano composition by Marcel called Constellations, incorporating a solo performance by an interpretive dancer, for which they received a Canada Council grant.

Both also found that adapting their teaching in piano technique and composition to online lessons could suggest new and valuable ways to use technology, while pandemic restrictions gave Marcel a chance to devote more time to composing and arranging.

“He was hunkered down in the studio,” Elizabeth said.

“I have such a big list of things I want to do – there’s a lot of stuff we haven’t even played yet,” Marcel noted.

“There’s lots of stuff I don’t even know about,” Elizabeth laughed.

“Very often you’re writing furiously, at the last minute, for an upcoming concert,” Marcel said. “This year it’s been just the opposite.”

“Now I can’t even make a joke about it for the audience anymore,” Elizabeth added.

The new concert is planned as an upbeat, inspiring program of playful and energetic pieces, they said (for those who prefer a virtual concert at this time, a similar program by the duo, Bach on the Bench, will be offered digitally by Surrey Civic Theatres on Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. – for more information, visit surrey.ca).

“We wanted to uplift people,” Elizabeth said. “We wanted it to be a feel-good concert.”

These include a set of rarely heard duet variations by Ludwig van Beethoven (their nod to the composer’s 250th anniversary), as well as pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, and some Spanish and Latin music – plus two new arrangements by Marcel.

One is an aria by Bach and the other a version of Lecuona’s famous Malagueña, he explained.

“The aria is a really beautiful, contemplative piece,” Elizabeth observed.

“I actually heard it first on radio when I was driving,” Marcel said. “It was presented as an oboe concerto. It’s a gorgeous piece, but I’d never heard it before. I researched it and found out that someone had made an oboe concerto out of three different movements that came from his Cantata No. 170. So I thought I have to make a version of that for us.

“We also included Grieg’s popular Peer Gynt Suite – Grieg himself made the four hands version – and added two other romantic favourites to the mix – Chabrier’s sprightly España and Gottschalk’s Grande Tarantelle,” he said.

“The Gottschalk is this crazy, salon-style music,” Marcel said. “Our repertoire includes a lot of meat-and-potatoes pieces so it’s fun to play something very fun, very fluffy.”

“Fluffy but difficult!” added Elizabeth, sardonically.

In addition to the Bergmann concert, the upcoming Concerts Café Classico Series lineup will include West Coast Chamber Music (Jan. 24); The Vancouver Cello Quartet (Feb. 21) the Rose Gellert String Quartet (March 7); Tour de Force with the Fringe Percussion Ensemble (April 25), and the Aurora Piano Trio (May 30).

Because of highly limited seating, tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be available at the door.

To reserve tickets, call the box office at 604-534-2848 or email info@langleymusic.com with the full names of yourself and any household members/ individuals in your bubble who will be attending.

Single tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students. For priority seating, a full season subscription (six concerts) is available at $102 for adults, $92 for seniors and $59 for students.

For more information, visit langleymusic.com


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Classical musicLive music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bright Nights Christmas Train to roll at Stanley Park, tickets on sale Nov. 6

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
New coronavirus exposures at Langley auto dealership and private school

Fraser Health is tracking those who may be affected by these newest incidents

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey immigration fraud case back in court late December

A Langley couple and a Surrey businessman facing numerous charges related to immigration fraud are set to appear in Surrey provincial court on December 29

Open houses could be off the table for the near future for realtors across B.C. (Langley Advance Times files)
Call off open houses to combat COVID: B.C. real estate groups

With numbers rising, real estate associations are calling for a temporary halt

Artist Judy Pohl attended the unveiling her transportation-themed mural at Langley City's Linwood Park on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley City is one mural closer to Chemainus

New public art pays tribute to public transit

A vehicle passes a speed reader board sign on 208th Street in Langley City on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Langley City plans to use the devices to tally the number of speeders on the route. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Tackling speeding on 208th Street; Langley City council orders a crosswalk and data collecting

Speed reader boards will be used to generate data about incidents of speeding

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

A large crane that collapsed rests on top of cargo containers on a freighter at Port Metro Vancouver’s Vanterm facility, in Vancouver on January 28, 2019. The Transportation Safety Board says the Port of Vancouver may be close to exceeding its ability to safely handle large-sized container ships. The board makes the comment in its report into a January 2019 incident where the container vessel Ever Summit hit a crane while being piloted into its berth at the Vanterm terminal in the Port of Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Container vessels may be outgrowing Port of Vancouver: Transportation Safety Board

Container vessel Ever Summit hit a crane while being piloted into Vanterm terminal in the Port of Vancouver

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Provincial real estate council calls upon B.C. realtors to halt open houses

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

Most Read