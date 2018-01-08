Springmans bring “Happy Beach” in concert

The Springmans invite you to join them at “Happy Beach” this Sunday in Fort Langley.

Aldergrove’s Springman family will be featured in a free show this Sunday at Fort Langley’s Chief Sepass Theatre.

The Springmans have made a name for themselves with a busy series of concerts at a variety of venues, including a show last summer at Otter Co-op’s annual barbecue, as well as the Langley Rivermen’s hockey game last weekend.

Perry Springman, the father of the four siblings in the Springmans, is proud of the group’s ever-growing success.

It was in the midst of Perry’s 15-year run as lead singer of the independent band, Perry and the Poorboys, that each of the Springman kids started gravitating toward the stage as soon as they could walk. While Perry didn’t plan on starting a family band, the kids just naturaly took over.

This award-winning, ukulele-strumming musical group is made up of proud dad, Perry Springman and his four talented kids: Emma, 13, Ryan,10, Sarah, 8, and Jacob, 6. But the real powerhouse of the band is Springman wife and mother, Julia, who schools their children on the road and at home as they perform at over 100 venues per year.

Since the 2016 launch of their first children’s album, Happy Beach, under Perry’s name, the family band has rebranded as The Springmans and have been bringing joy to audiences of all ages across North America. Packed with upbeat, original songs like “Chimichanga,” “Unh Uh No Way,” “Bouncy Bouncy” and “The 3 Minute Clean-up,” the Happy Beach album received a National Parenting Products Award and a Canadian Covenant Award for “Best Children’s Album of the Year” and was recommended by the Parents’ Choice Foundation as “a likeable collection celebrating kindness, appreciation, family and gratitude.”

The Springmans have won rave reviews from the many different venues they have performed at in recent years, from schols and colleges to churches.

“It’s very difficult to make a living in music these days and I’m surprised I still do,” said Perry.

“Last summer we did 23 shows in 22 days, we are performing at venues on Vancouver Island next month, and in April we are doing a Europe tour, of Estonia, Finland and Sweden. We do about 150 shows a year.”

Come join The Springmans on “a happy beach without end” at the Chief Sepass Theatre at Langley Fine Arts School, 9096 Trattle Street, Fort Langley, on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. The free concert will also feature the LFAS students in a variety show format.