St. Patrick’s Day Céilí at Coghlan Hall

Adergrove Festival Days Society hosts St. Patrick’s Day Céilí at Coghlan Hall on Saturday, March 17

Adergrove Festival Days Society is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Céilí at Coghlan Hall on Saturday, March 17 at 5:30 p.m.

It’s an Irish Céilí featuring the musical Irish antics of ‘The Navvies’ and performances from the CSC Pipe & Drums and a spectacular finale of Irish dancing by members of the Sionnaine Academy of Irish dance. A bowl of hearty Irish stew is included in the admission price of just $10 per person. The hall has a limit of about 100 guests.

The Sionnaine (pronounced Shannon) Irish Dance Academy dancers have been a part of the proud tradition of Irish dance since 2001. The Irish dancers range from ages three to adult, male and female, beginner to championship, and recreational to competitive. They work hard and train weekly in both traditional and modern Irish dance, including hardshoe and softshoe, as well as ceili (group) dancing and choreographies at three Fraser Valley studios.

The Fraser Valley Irish Dance Association (FVIDA) is a registered non-profit BC Society that supports dancers’ development. Every year the FVIDA holds fundraisers and organizes events for our dancers that are tons of fun and family oriented. The goal is to create a positive and encouraging community for our dancers, and to help keep associated costs down for dancing families. Check out the FVIDA website (www.fraservalleyirishdance.com) to see how they support our dancers and are part of our community.

Coghlan Community Centre is located at 6795 – 256 Street, a couple of kilometres north of Hwy. 1.

Send an email to Ceili@ee4.net to reserve your tickets, and pay at the door.

 

Previous story
Fred Rogers, America’s favourite neighbour, celebrated in 2018
Next story
Jacob Tremblay tells Langley film fest about playing a boy with facial differences

Just Posted

New group for parents of overdose victims launched by Langley mother

There is a lack of long-term resources for grieving parents

BC BUDGET: Fare freeze and free travel for seniors on BC Ferries

A complete fare freeze will be put into place on major routes, and fares will be rolled back on smaller routes by 15 per cent

Canadian aviation legend piloting Pitt Meadows Airport – for a little while at least

‘I love the thrill of flying,’ says 82-year-old George Miller

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyers’ tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Slippery roads didn’t deter runners in the 11th annual Fort Langley marathon

PHOTOS TOO: Most registered runners and walkers came out, despite ice from overnight snowfall.

B.C. runner takes silver at Pan American cross-country championships

Tyler Dozzi’s medal pushes U20 Team Canada to gold finish

Coquitlam piano teacher accused of sex assault involving former students

Police say Dmytro Kubyshkin has been teaching in private homes for more than 20 years

UBCO students to get medical cannabis coverage

Kelowna - The pilot project will be implemented in April

Spring Break Camp at Aldergrove’s Loft Country

The three-day camps are for ages 7-12, on March 19-21 and 26-28

Rent a plot at Aldergrove Community Gardens

Register for 2018 growing season on Saturday, March 10 between 1-3 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Céilí at Coghlan Hall

Adergrove Festival Days Society hosts St. Patrick’s Day Céilí at Coghlan Hall on Saturday, March 17

BC BUDGET: NDP push for purpose-built rentals in ‘historic’ $1.6B investment

Hundreds of thousands of new low- and middle-income units coming over three years

B.C. BUDGET: More for wildfire recovery, campsites

NDP government to hire 20 more Conservation Officers this year

Most Read