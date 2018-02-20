Adergrove Festival Days Society is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Céilí at Coghlan Hall on Saturday, March 17 at 5:30 p.m.

It’s an Irish Céilí featuring the musical Irish antics of ‘The Navvies’ and performances from the CSC Pipe & Drums and a spectacular finale of Irish dancing by members of the Sionnaine Academy of Irish dance. A bowl of hearty Irish stew is included in the admission price of just $10 per person. The hall has a limit of about 100 guests.

The Sionnaine (pronounced Shannon) Irish Dance Academy dancers have been a part of the proud tradition of Irish dance since 2001. The Irish dancers range from ages three to adult, male and female, beginner to championship, and recreational to competitive. They work hard and train weekly in both traditional and modern Irish dance, including hardshoe and softshoe, as well as ceili (group) dancing and choreographies at three Fraser Valley studios.

The Fraser Valley Irish Dance Association (FVIDA) is a registered non-profit BC Society that supports dancers’ development. Every year the FVIDA holds fundraisers and organizes events for our dancers that are tons of fun and family oriented. The goal is to create a positive and encouraging community for our dancers, and to help keep associated costs down for dancing families. Check out the FVIDA website (www.fraservalleyirishdance.com) to see how they support our dancers and are part of our community.

Coghlan Community Centre is located at 6795 – 256 Street, a couple of kilometres north of Hwy. 1.

Send an email to Ceili@ee4.net to reserve your tickets, and pay at the door.