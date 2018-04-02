Star Calendar

Aldergrove Old Time Dances – on Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. at OAP Hall, 3015 273 Street, Aldergrove. Admission $6. Dance to Old Time Music provided by musicians from the lower mainland. Upcoming: April 7 Ukrainian Prairie Band, April 14 Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers, April 21 Hazelmere Heritage Fiddlers, April 28 TBA, May 5 Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers, May 12 Ukrainian Prairie Band, May 19 Hazelmere Heritage Fiddlers, May 26 Mike Sanyshyn Band, June 2 Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers, June 9 Mike Sanyshyn Band, June 16 Cancelled for Line Dancing, June 23 Hazelmere Heritage Fiddlers, June 30 Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers, Summer Break. Info: Gladys Andreas (aa7970@shaw.ca) 604-576-7970.

Walk or Run to Quit – Want to quit smoking? Win prizes, up to $1,000 cash for quitting smoking Friday, March 9 to Tuesday, April 10, online and in select Running Room locations. Run to Quit is a partnership program between the Canadian Cancer Society and Running Room that helps people quit smoking and increase their levels of physical activity. Check out the website: runtoquit.com for more information, including locations, dates and contest details.

Income Tax Clinics – Free clinics for low-income individuals will be offered between mid-March and the end of April at Aldergrove and Muriel Arnason Libraries. Need a hand preparing your income tax return? If your return is straightforward, and you are low-income, please call to arrange an appointment with a community volunteer and have your tax return e-filed free of charge. Aldergrove Library 604-856-6415 or Muriel Arnason Library 604-532-3590 or ISS of B.C. 604-510-5136.

Fool Around at BC Farm Museum – Historic pioneer life collection open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day at 9131 King St., Fort Langley. As a non-profit organization a small admission fee is charged to help cover the cost of operations but a $10 yearly membership allows you access all year as well as gift shop discounts. Info: go to www.bcfma.com. For group tour reservations call 604-888-2273.

Langley Meals on Meals urgently looking for volunteer drivers in Aldergrove. Contact 604-533-1679.

Aldergrove Community Resource Fair – Learn about community resources and volunteering with Aldergrove agencies and events. Drop in from 7-9 p.m., Thursday, April 5 at Betty Gilbert Middle School, 26845 – 27 Ave., Aldergrove.

Rock The Centre – featuring Shinedown, In This Moment, One Bad Son, 10 Years on Friday, April 6, 7 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets (incl. GST) $29.50, $49.50, $59.50 (plus service charges), general admission floor, reserved stands seating, all ages. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

The Miracle Worker – at Gallery 7 Theatre, April 6-7 and 11-14, at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on April 7 and 14 at 2 p.m. at the Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way, Abbotsford. For tickets and info: visit www.gallery7theatre.com or go to House of James, 2743 Emerson Street, Abbotsford, call 604-852-3701 or 1-800-665-8828.

Aldergrove Blood Donor Clinic – Saturday, April 7, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre, 266770 – 29th Ave. Donors needed, book now at www.blood.ca, GIVEBLOOD APP, 1-888-236-6283. Walk-ins welcome. Please be sure to hydrate (2L day before and 1 L day of), eat at least one hour before you donate, be generally feeling well and bring photo ID.

Tyler Cotton Tail Dance – Social and Square Dancing Saturday, April 7, 5-11 p.m. at OAP Hall, 3015-273 St., Aldergrove. Doors open 5 p,m., Pot Luck Supper 6 p.m., Dance 7:30 p.m. Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club. Caller and DJ Tyler Wagner. Come out and have fun dancing with your friends and bunny. Tickets $8 each. Info and tickets call “Busy Bunny” (Darlene) 604-358-2841. Food to bring, call Pauline 604-722-2874.

Fraser Valley Symphony – spring concert by composers from the Classical era on April 8, 3 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford. Featured soloist is trumpeter Daeyong Ra. Tickets $5-$20 at http://www.fraservalleysymphony.org, also sold at the door, if available.

Scandinavian Club of the Fraser Valley – meet for pot-luck dinner on Monday, April 9, 6 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, 33860 Pine St., Abbotsford. Annual General Meeting. Before the meeting we will enjoy the many delicious and interesting dishes. Guests and potential new members are welcome. Info: call Len at 778-255-6782 or Eigil at 604-870-8601, or email jensenke@shaw.ca.

Cirque Du Soleil’s Crystal – breakthrough ice experience opens in Abbotsford April 11 at Abbotsford Centre. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000. Tickets (incl. GST) $35, $47, $60, $80, $105, $130 (plus service charges).

Abbotsford Women’s Connection – Women of Influence breakfast, Wed., April 12, 9:30 a.m. in Azalea Room at Garden Park Tower, 2825 Clearbrook Rd. Cost: $14, featuring City Councillors Brenda Falk from Abbotsford and Pam Alexis from Mission sharing experiences as local influential women. Charlene Friesen, local author and speaker, intertwines humor and stories in “Stolen Identity”. Reservations: Mary 604-607-5616 or Jenny 604-857-0118 or reservationsabbyconnect@gmail.com.

90th Annual Bradner Flower Show – April 13-15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bradner Community Hall & Bradner Elementary School, 5305 Bradner Rd., Abbotsford. Admission $2. Hundreds of daffodil varieties on display, Tea Room with homemade food and baking, plant sale, crafts, music, wineries, craft beer tastings, gardening seminars and special speakers. Opening Ceremony 2 p.m., Apri 13 with gardening expert Brian Minter. Bradner Hand Bells at 1 p.m. Decorating by the floral designers at Simply Perfect Flowers. Fun for the whole family. All money raised through cut flower sales will be donated to Abbotsford Regional Hospital. Info at: bradnerhall.ca; facebook.com/bradnerhall; bradnerflowershow@gmail.com

Planning for the Future – important information and conversations about medical and financial decision making, Saturday, April 14, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Langley School District Foundation, Board Office, 4875—222 St., Langley. RSVP: info@langleyhospice.com or by phone 604-530-1115.

Steve Miller Band – with Peter Frampton, Monday, April 16 at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets (incl. GST) $39.50, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50 (plus service charges), reserved seating, all ages, at www.livenation.com, charge by phone 1-855-985-5000.

Michael Kaeshammer – singer/songwriter/pianist/producer in concert at The Clarke Theatre, Mission, Friday, April 20. Tickets are $37.50 (plus facility fee & service charge) at all Ticketmaster locations. Charge by phone at 1-855-955-5000 or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Fraser Valley Watermedia Society Annual Spring 2018 Art Show – May 2-17 at Clearbrook Library, 32320 George Ferguson Way, Abbotsford. Open to the public during library hours, show opening at 5 p.m., May 2. Artists’ Reception on May 3, 7-8 p.m. Featured artists are Irene Enns, winner of Artists’ Choice Award 2017; Linda Archambault, winner of Award of Excellence 2017 and the winner of the People’s Choice Award 2017 is Laurie Thomasson. Free draw on May 17, 3 p.m. for an original painting. Info: 604-859-7814 or website www.fvwatermediasociety.com

Dirty Dancing – Thursday, May 3, 8 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets (incl. GST) $39.50, $59.50, $75.50, $89.50 (plus service charges), reserved seating, all ages. Tickets available at ticketmaster.ca, charge by phone 1-855-985-5000.

Mother’s Day Breakfast – Sunday, May 13, 8 a.m. to 12 noon at Jubilee Community Hall, 7989 Bradner Rd., Abbotsford. $6 each (6 years and under free). Friendly, down home, country hall atmosphere is a great place to visit with family and friends and most people come back year after year to soak it all in. Enjoy a breakfast of sausages, ham, scrambled eggs, fruit cocktail and all the pancakes you can eat, served up buffet style. We also supply orange juice, coffee and tea and a chance to win prizes. Info: 604-856-4375.

Classically Diamond – tribute starring Bobby Bruce as Neil Diamond with Piano and String Quartet, Thursday, June 28 at Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle Street, Fort Langley. Tickets $45.00 (plus facility fee and service charges) at all Ticketmaster locations. Charge by phone at 1-855-955-5000 or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Romeo and Juliet – Bard in the Valley production Friday, June 29, Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1 (as part of Fort Langley’s Canada Day Celebrations) at 7 p.m. on the lawn in front of Fort Langley’s historic community hall. Also performances on July 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 at the Township 7 Winery in Langley. The Sunday performance is a matinee and begins at 2 p.m. Evening performances begin at 7:15 p.m. Additional performances on July 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, 29 on the outdoor Spirit Square Stage in Douglas Park in Langley City. The Sunday performances are matinees and begin at 2 p.m. Evening performances begin at 7 p.m. Info: www.bardinthevalley.com

Celtic Thunder X – Saturday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets (incl. GST) $68.50, $78.50 available at www.livenation.com or Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.Alcoholics Anonymous – see website: www.district43aa.org or phone 604-533-2600.

Langley Newcomers – Come and join us, a non profit, community minded organization for women of all ages. We meet at the Southwinds Estate Clubhouse, 21164 88 Ave., Langley. Info: Karen at 604-992-8741 or email: langleynewcomers@hotmail.com.

ESL Conversation Classes – free English as a second language classes every Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Anglican Church, 3025 – 264 St. All are welcome, no charge. Info: Diane Fox 604-533-3352.

Aldergrove Art Club – meets Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. at Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 – 272 St., Aldergrove. Members practice, socialize and help each other. Everyone is welcome. Info: Laurie 604-856-6990 or Joan 604-856-9792.

Aldergrove Legion Hall – rentals at 26607 Fraser Highway available anytime. Seating up to 120. Day or evening rates available. Suitable for meetings, dances, weddings, fundraising events. Ample parking. Catering available. Info: 604-856-8814.

Langley Writers Guild – meets on the 1st, 2nd, and 4th Thursday of each month (except July and August) at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Hall, 20676 Fraser Highway, Langley. Writers and would-be writers of poetry and prose (fiction and non-fiction) gather for gentle critiques, inspiration, and the occasional workshop. Info: 604-534-1842.

Housing Counselling for Seniors – Trained Volunteer Housing Counsellors are available Wednesdays, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Langley Senior Resources & Recreation Centre, 20605 – 51B Ave. Book an appt. at 604-530-3020, ext 305. Drop-ins also welcome. Information regarding rental housing in the Langley area.

Friday Night Dances – 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Live bands. Come for fun, friendship and exercise to Abbotsford Social Activity Ass’n., 33889 Essendene St., Abbotsford. See website: abbysocialactivityassoc.com

South Fraser Community Band – intermediate band looking for new members (Surrey-White Rock-Langley-Aldergrove-Abbotsford). Meet in music room, Elgin Park Secondary School, 13484 – 24 Ave., Surrey. Rehearsals Thursday evenings 7:45-9:45 p.m. Info: President Bob Butula at 604-502-0456.

Conversation Circles – at Aldergrove Library. If you are learning English and want to practice speaking with other people then join us for weekly guided discussions. Held in partnership with Langley Community Services Society. Please pre-register. Thursdays, ongoing, 10 a.m. – noon.

Langley Amateur Radio Association – meetings held second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Douglas Recreation Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres. in the City of Langley. See website www.lngara.com for info.

Port Kells Art Club Classes – every Monday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with general meetings third Monday of each month at 1 p.m. New members all levels of experience welcome. Annual membership $30. Club exhibits three to four times per year. Located at 20701 Fraser Hwy. in Langley. Info: Linda Hamilton at 604-287-6799.

Aldergrove Veterans & Seniors 55+ Drop In Centre – join us at 27247 Fraser Hwy. We prepare a full, hot, home cooked meal including tea, coffee and dessert which we start serving at 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., followed by games. Great place to meet new people, drop in for a coffee to see what we are all about. Open 10 a.m., Tuesday to Friday.

Connect Now Aldergrove – business networking group meets fourth Wednesday of each month, 11:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Aldergrove White Spot Restaurant, 3070 – 264 St. Reservations required. See website: https://www.connectnowbusinessnetwork.com/events/#!event/2016/3/23/connect-now-aldergrove

Carpet Bowling – at the Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 – 273 Street, on Thursdays, 1:30 p.m. Cost per person is $1.

Partners Bridge – every Friday except second Friday of each month, 7 p.m. at Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 – 273 St. Newcomers welcome. Cost $2. Info: 604-607-0504.

Square Dance Classes – Sundays at 12:30 p.m. at the Aldergrove OAP Hall, Fraser Hwy. at 273 Street. Singles and couples welcome, free admission, first three dances no experience. Info: call Tyler, 604-590-9039.

Singalong Songfests – join in or listen while the Autumn-Tones celebrate “the old tunes” with singalongs in Abbotsford, Mondays, 1-3 p.m. All ages, genders and ethnicities welcome. Song lyrics are provided. Instruments invited at the ASAA Drop-in Centre, on Cyril St, Abbotsford. Info: Ed 604-853-8624.

Aldergrove Toastmasters Leaders Club – meet the first and third Monday of each month from 6:45 to 8 p.m., upstairs room on the far right, 26245 – 28 Ave., Aldergrove. Info: president Millie McConnell, 604-825-3334.

Yoga in the Country – at Jubilee Community Hall, 7989 Bradner Rd. Abbotsford, Tuesday evenings from 7:30 to 8:30. All levels welcome. Drop in fee $6 per session, bring a yoga mat. Certified instructors.

Glen Valley Watershed Society – Is the future of our local streams health important to you? Join a group of interesting, passionate people that are looking for others with the same interests in NE Langley/NW Abbotsford – to protect our waterways to ensure a healthy environment. Info: Lisa at stewardship@leps.bc.ca

Aldergrove Toastmasters – meets every Monday, 7 p.m. at Aldergrove Community Secondary School in room 125. Boost your self confidence; become a better speaker and have fun. Info: Vicki Austad, 604-856-5970.

Volunteer Drivers Needed – to help seniors. No special insurance needed. Kilometres reimbursed. Call Janice at 604-530-3020 Ext 302.

People in Pain Network – non-profit organization which assists people living with all types of chronic pain. A new, free Fraser Valley support group at Aldergrove’s Seventh-Day Adventist Church, on the third Tuesday each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at 26245 – 28 Ave., Aldergrove. Info: Dick e-mail at dick@pipain.com, or 604-928-0486.

Classics Book Club – Join the lively discussion at this new book club and get acquainted with the great books of world literature. Meets on the first Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m. at Murrayville Library. Coffee provided.

Fort Langley Library Knitting Circle – Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. Drop-in. Bring your knitting to the library and enjoy the companionship of working with others on your project. Beginners welcome. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca

Fraser Health Crisis Line – recruiting volunteers to provide assistance to people who are experiencing emotional distress. No previous experience is needed as extensive training and ongoing support is provided. Visit website www.options.bc.ca and follow the link for the Crisis Line.

Post Abortion Healing Services – for post abortion healing support, please contact Tanya at Your Pregnancy Options, Aldergrove – info@yourpregnancyoptions.ca, 604-856-9151, www.yourpregnancyoptions.ca

Langley Amateur Radio Association — meets first Thursday of month at 7 p.m. at Brookswood Firehall #5, 20355 32nd Ave., Langley. Coffee and sweets provided. Info, email: Don dondee@shaw.ca