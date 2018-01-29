Star Calendar

You’ve Gotta Have Friends Book Club – Thursday, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Book n Bean used books & coffee house, 27103 Fraser Highway. For 19+, Seniors. Just bring along a favorite book or one you are currently enjoying. This is a relaxed and comfortable group. Info: www.youvegottahavefriends.ca, or Pat Weibelzahl 604-533-6546.

Aldergrove Old Time Dances – at 1-4 p.m. with live bands on the following Saturdays at Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 273 Street. Music for dancing and listening, $6 per person, includes refreshments and snacks. Feb. 3 Mike Sanyshyn Band, Feb. 10 Ukrainian Prairie Band, Feb. 17 Hazelmere Heritage Fiddlers, Feb. 24 Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers.

ESL Conversation Classes – free English as a second language classes every Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Anglican Church, 3025 – 264 St. All are welcome, no charge. Info: Diane Fox 604-533-3352.

Aldergrove Art Club – meets Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. at Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 – 272 St., Aldergrove. Members practice, socialize and help each other. Everyone is welcome. Info: Laurie 604-856-6990 or Joan 604-856-9792.

The Foreigner – play runs Thursdays to Sundays, to Feb. 24 at Langley Playhouse, 4307 — 200 St. in Brookswood. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for all performances. For reservations, visit www.langleyplayers.com; email reservations@langleyplayers.com; or call 604-534-7469.

Aldergrove Legion Hall – rentals at 26607 Fraser Highway available anytime. Seating up to 120. Day or evening rates available. Suitable for meetings, dances, weddings, fundraising events. Ample parking. Catering available. Info: 604-856-8814.

Byrd Dawg and The Vintage Electric Band – Friday, Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m. in the GWG Theatre, 45955 Thomas Rd. Advance tickets, $35 at the Chilliwack Arts Council, on-line at chilliwackartscouncil.com or in person at #20 – 5725 Vedder Road, or phone 604-769-2787.

Aldergrove Craft Fair – hosted by Jodi Mangat and Angela Greenhow on Saturday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Aldergrove Legion Hall, 26607 Fraser Hwy. Info: Jodi 604-825-1594.

“Mozart and Friends” – Fraser Valley Symphony presents its first concert of 2018 on Feb. 4, 3 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way, featuring the two winners of the Symphony’s Young Artists’ Solo Competition, Sabrina Juan and Rebecca Toews. Tickets: $20 Adults, $15 Seniors & Students, $5 Children (12 yrs & under), available at http://www.fraservalleysymphony.org

Led Zepagain – tribute to Led Zeppelin on Sunday, Feb. 4 at Blue Frog Studios in White Rock. Tickets $45 (plus service charges). Available from Blue Frog Studios. Charge online at www.bluefrogstudios.ca.

Hedley Cageless Tour – with very special guests Shawn Hook and Neon Dreams, Monday, Feb. 5, Abbotsford Centre. Tickets (incl. GST) $39.50, $55.00, $75. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000, www.livenation.com.

Old Dominion ‘Happy Endings’ World Tour – with very special guests Cold Creek County and Washboard Union, Feb. 10, Abbotsford Centre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets (incl. GST) $39.50, $59.50, $69.50. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

Priest – tribute to Judas Priest, Saturday, February 10 at the Arts Centre & Theatre, Maple Ridge. Tickets $32.50 (plus facility fee & service charges) with 10% discount for students with valid ID at the Arts Centre & Theatre Box Office. Charge by phone at 604-476-2787 or online at www.theactmapleridge.org.

Sweet Success Breakfast – Abbotsford Women’s Connection, Wed., Feb. 14, 9:30 a.m. in Azalea Room, Garden Park Tower, 2825 Clearbrook Road. Cost: $14, featuring Milsean Shoppe with award winning Demerara Butter Crunch and much more and speaker Joy Fera, an Olympic oarswoman who shares “Beyond Gold Medal Achievement”. Reservations: Mary 604-607-5616 or Jenny 604-857-0118 or reservationsabbyconnect@gmail.com

Abra Cadabra – tribute to the music and magic of ABBA on Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle Street, Fort Langley. Tickets $45 (plus facility fee & service charges) at all Ticketmaster locations. Charge by phone at 1-855-955-5000 or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Celebrate the Year of the Dog – at Muriel Arnason Library, Saturday, Feb. 17 2-3 p.m. Join the library staff and some special artists to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Chinese dance and music, make a craft and a lucky envelope, and taste some New Year’s foods. Free, drop-in program. All supplies provided. Library is located in the Township of Langley Civic Facility at 20338 – 65 Avenue, phone 604-532-3590.

Jim Cuddy – Cross-Canada ‘Constellation Tour’ with special guests Barney Bentall, Devin Cuddy and Sam Polley, Monday, Feb. 26 at Hub International Theatre, Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Tickets $61.50 available at Centre Box Office. Charge by phone at 604-391-7469 or online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

Johnny Reid – with his big band The Soul Providers and special guests Glass Tiger, Saturday, March 3, 7 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets (incl. GST) $42.75, $62.75, $77.75 (plus service charges), reserved seating, all ages. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

Trace Bundy – The Acoustic Guitar Ninja in concert Saturday, March 3 at the Chief Sepass Theatre, Fort Langley. Tickets $25, or $25 for Gold Circle Reserved Seats. Tickets sold online at https://www.eventbrite.ca

Santana – Divination Tour 2018, Wednesday, March 7, 8 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets (incl. GST) $45, $69, $89, $119, available at www.livenation.com or Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000

Brantley Gilbert – The Ones That Like Me Tour With Guests Tim Hicks and Josh Phillips, Sat., March 10, 7 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets (incl. GST) $39.50, $59.50, $65. available at www.livenation.com. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000

Colin James – Thursday, March 15 at the Clarke Theatre, Mission. Tickets are $45 (plus facility fee & service charges) at all Ticketmaster locations. Charge by phone at 1-855-955-5000 or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Brett Kissel – Sat., March 17 at Hub International Theatre, Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Tickets $37.50 available at Centre Box Office. Charge by phone at 604-391-7469 or online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

Jim Byrnes – with special guest Mainstreet Muze (Babe Gurr, Steve Hilliam and Adam Popowitz) on Friday, March 23 at the Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle Street, Fort Langley. Tickets $45 (plus facility fee & service charges) at all Ticketmaster locations. Charge by phone at 1-855-955-5000 or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Our Lady Peace and Matthew Good – with guests, Saturday, March 31, 7 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets available at www.livenation.com. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000. Tickets (incl. GST) $46, $60.50, $86.

Rock The Centre – featuribg Shinedown, In This Moment, One Bad Son, 10 Years on Friday, April 6, 7 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets (incl. GST) $29.50, $49.50, $59.50 (plus service charges), general admission floor, reserved stands seating, all ages. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

Cirque Du Soleil’s Crystal – breakthrough ice experience opens in Abbotsford April 11 at Abbotsford Centre. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000. Tickets (incl. GST) $35, $47, $60, $80, $105, $130 (plus service charges).

Steve Miller Band – with Peter Frampton, Monday, April 16 at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets (incl. GST) $39.50, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50 (plus service charges), reserved seating, all ages, at www.livenation.com, charge by phone 1-855-985-5000.

Dirty Dancing – Thursday, May 3, 8 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets (incl. GST) $39.50, $59.50, $75.50, $89.50 (plus service charges), reserved seating, all ages. Tickets available at ticketmaster.ca, charge by phone 1-855-985-5000.

Alcoholics Anonymous – see website: www.district43aa.org or phone 604-533-2600.

Housing Counselling for Seniors – Trained Volunteer Housing Counsellors are available Wednesdays, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Langley Senior Resources & Recreation Centre, 20605 – 51B Ave. Book an appt. at 604-530-3020, ext 305. Drop-ins also welcome. Information regarding rental housing in the Langley area.

Friday Night Dances – 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Live bands. Come for fun, friendship and exercise to Abbotsford Social Activity Ass’n., 33889 Essendene St., Abbotsford. See website: abbysocialactivityassoc.com

South Fraser Community Band – intermediate band looking for new members (Surrey-White Rock-Langley-Aldergrove-Abbotsford). Meet in music room, Elgin Park Secondary School, 13484 – 24 Ave., Surrey. Rehearsals Thursday evenings 7:45-9:45 p.m. Info: President Bob Butula at 604-502-0456.

Conversation Circles – at Aldergrove Library. If you are learning English and want to practice speaking with other people then join us for weekly guided discussions. Held in partnership with Langley Community Services Society. Please pre-register. Thursdays, ongoing, 10 a.m. – noon.

Langley Amateur Radio Association – meetings held second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Douglas Recreation Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres. in the City of Langley. See website www.lngara.com for info.

Port Kells Art Club Classes – every Monday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with general meetings third Monday of each month at 1 p.m. New members all levels of experience welcome. Annual membership $30. Club exhibits three to four times per year. Located at 20701 Fraser Hwy. in Langley. Info: Linda Hamilton at 604-287-6799.

Aldergrove Veterans & Seniors 55+ Drop In Centre – join us at 27247 Fraser Hwy. We prepare a full, hot, home cooked meal including tea, coffee and dessert which we start serving at 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., followed by games. Great place to meet new people, drop in for a coffee to see what we are all about. Open 10 a.m., Tuesday to Friday.

Connect Now Aldergrove – business networking group meets fourth Wednesday of each month, 11:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Aldergrove White Spot Restaurant, 3070 – 264 St. Reservations required. See website: https://www.connectnowbusinessnetwork.com/events/#!event/2016/3/23/connect-now-aldergrove

Carpet Bowling – at the Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 – 273 Street, on Thursdays, 1:30 p.m. Cost per person is $1.

Partners Bridge – every Friday except second Friday of each month, 7 p.m. at Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 – 273 St. Newcomers welcome. Cost $2. Info: 604-607-0504.

Square Dance Classes – Sundays at 12:30 p.m. at the Aldergrove OAP Hall, Fraser Hwy. at 273 Street. Singles and couples welcome, free admission, first three dances no experience. Info: call Tyler, 604-590-9039.

Singalong Songfests – join in or listen while the Autumn-Tones celebrate “the old tunes” with singalongs in Abbotsford, Mondays, 1-3 p.m. All ages, genders and ethnicities welcome. Song lyrics are provided. Instruments invited at the ASAA Drop-in Centre, on Cyril St, Abbotsford. Info: Ed 604-853-8624.

Aldergrove Toastmasters Leaders Club – meet the first and third Monday of each month from 6:45 to 8 p.m., upstairs room on the far right, 26245 – 28 Ave., Aldergrove. Info: president Millie McConnell, 604-825-3334.

Yoga in the Country – at Jubilee Community Hall, 7989 Bradner Rd. Abbotsford, Tuesday evenings from 7:30 to 8:30. All levels welcome. Drop in fee $6 per session, bring a yoga mat. Certified instructors.

Glen Valley Watershed Society – Is the future of our local streams health important to you? Join a group of interesting, passionate people that are looking for others with the same interests in NE Langley/NW Abbotsford – to protect our waterways to ensure a healthy environment. Info: Lisa at stewardship@leps.bc.ca

Aldergrove Toastmasters – meets every Monday, 7 p.m. at Aldergrove Community Secondary School in room 125. Boost your self confidence; become a better speaker and have fun. Info: Vicki Austad, 604-856-5970.

Volunteer Drivers Needed – to help seniors. No special insurance needed. Kilometres reimbursed. Call Janice at 604-530-3020 Ext 302.

People in Pain Network – non-profit organization which assists people living with all types of chronic pain. A new, free Fraser Valley support group at Aldergrove’s Seventh-Day Adventist Church, on the third Tuesday each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at 26245 – 28 Ave., Aldergrove. Info: Dick e-mail at dick@pipain.com, or 604-928-0486.

Classics Book Club – Join the lively discussion at this new book club and get acquainted with the great books of world literature. Meets on the first Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m. at Murrayville Library. Coffee provided.

Fort Langley Library Knitting Circle – Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. Drop-in. Bring your knitting to the library and enjoy the companionship of working with others on your project. Beginners welcome. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca

Fraser Health Crisis Line – recruiting volunteers to provide assistance to people who are experiencing emotional distress. No previous experience is needed as extensive training and ongoing support is provided. Visit website www.options.bc.ca and follow the link for the Crisis Line.

Post Abortion Healing Services – for post abortion healing support, please contact Tanya at Your Pregnancy Options, Aldergrove – info@yourpregnancyoptions.ca, 604-856-9151, www.yourpregnancyoptions.ca

Langley Amateur Radio Association — meets first Thursday of month at 7 p.m. at Brookswood Firehall #5, 20355 32nd Ave., Langley. Coffee and sweets provided. Info, email: Don dondee@shaw.ca