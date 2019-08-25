Summer Festival Series wraps up with one last performance

The Summer Festival Series at the Willoughby Amphitheatre wraps up with a final performance on Thursday, Aug. 29 with Small Town Artillery. (Small Town Artillery/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The high octane B.C. band, Small Town Artillery, will close out the summer at the Willoughby Amphitheater (7700 202A St) with a performance on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

This free concert is the final installment of Langley Township’s Summer Festival Series. The initiative, kick-started by arts and culture director Peter Tulumello last year, was a chance for locals to come out and enjoy live music.

”I am pleased with the calibre of talent that we attracted this year including Juno award winning Valdy and Grammy award winning Cathy & Marcy,” Tulumello said. ” I was absolutely thrilled with the attendance at the Valdy concert, as the crowd had to spill out to the adjacent hillside and park areas.”

“And so many audience members came up to me after the Black String world music concert, telling me they loved that performance and hoped to see more like it,” he continued.

Originally from Kaslo, BC, Small Town Artillery is a rock and roll group with a horn section that have been playing under their band name for five years.

They have headlined the Rio Theatre, Imperial Vancouver, and The Cultch. An extensive summer tour is seeing the band play 35 shows, including at the Kaslo Jazz Etc. Fest, Edge of the World Festival, Tiny Lights Festival, and more.

In 2018, Small Town Artillery was chosen as one of the top 100 bands in Canada by CBC Searchlight judges, signed to Jump Attack! Records out of East Vancouver, and released their third LP titled Don’t Talk Away The Magic.

“The final concert of the season with Small Town Artillery, an up-and-coming Vancouver Rock Band with great horn section, is the perfect blast for the end of summer – so we are hoping a lot of younger adults that can relate to loud music,” Tulumello added.

The Summer Festival Series featured ten free performances every Thursday of summer, with each performer playing in a different genre.

Children’s music, Celtic rock, Korean classical, country, folk, pop, and even a Shakespeare performance by Bard in the Valley were just some of the highlights.

”Peter Luongo and I are already talking about next year’s series and how we can make improvements – community feedback is important,” Tulumello said.

Read More: Lifting spirits with Celtic folk

For more information on the Summer Festival Series, including a full list of the 2019 performances, people can visit www.tol.ca/summerfest.

People can also visit www.smalltownartillery.com to find out more about the series’ last performer.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________