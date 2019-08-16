Summer in the City – Aug. 16 to Aug. 23

Arts Alive, Finding Dory, and barbershop-style music from First Capital Chorus

Arts Alive Festival returns for the 26th year, bringing together artisans, photographers, and musicians for Langley City’s largest event. (Langley Advance Times Files)

There are a lot more live performances and get togethers in Langley City this summer – here’s what people will find happening this week, Aug. 16 to Aug. 23.

Spirit Square Concert takes place on the big Douglas Park stage, Friday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. Multiple bands will play free live music for all ages over the course of the evening.

Arts Alive Festival returns Aug. 17 for the 26th year. Between 204 and 206 Streets and spilling out into McBurney Plaza and Salt Lane, 155 local vendors will be lining the streets to tout a staggering variety of crafts and wares for Langley City’s largest yearly event.

A mix of local bands like the Fraser Valley’s Americana folk pop group Dear One to nationally celebrated musicians like Cross Parallel will take the McBurney Plaza Main Stage.

Salt Lane will harbour a different musical feel with busking style performances from Andrew Christopher and Parliament of Owls.

A kids area will have pace painting, a bouncy castle, crafts, music, balloon twisting, clowns, jugglers, and more.

Everything runs between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and is completely free.

Sounds of Summer in McBurney Plaza will welcome Rue Saint Georges Sax Ensemble on Wednesday, Aug. 21. This local Langley City band features a variety of instruments, ranging from soprano sax to bass guitar. Music will include Ragtime tunes, Disney songs, jazz, dance, and classic rock. The free show runs from 7 to 8 p.m.

First Capital Chorus brings their barbershop-style to McBurney Plaza, Thursday, Aug. 22 for a free one hour show starting at 7 p.m. Join the “fun guys in the red jackets” for an evening show of a cappella style singing.

Prospera’s Cinema Under the Stars will present the animated Pixar movie Finding Dory, free for audiences at City Park (4949 207 Street) on Aug. 23. The show will start at dusk.

Spirit Square Concert takes place on the big Douglas Park stage, once again, Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Multiple bands will play free live music for all ages over the course of the evening.

