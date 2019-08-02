Summer in the City – Aug. 2 to Aug. 9

The Damn Chandelier, Peace Arch Chorus, and Dancing in the Park

The Peace Arch Chorus performs in McBurney Plaza for the Sounds of Summer Concert Series on Aug. 7. (Peace Arch Chorus/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

There are a lot more live performances and get togethers in Langley City this summer – here’s what people will find happening this week, Aug. 2 to Aug. 9.

Boppin’ in the Plaza is back on Friday, Aug. 2 for their second social of the summer. Put on by You’ve Gotta Have Friends, a Langley group hoping to get folks talking to one another, Damn Chandelier will be taking the stage in McBurney Plaza from 6 to 8 p.m. The band covers music that spans decades including classic rock, country, folk, Celtic, bluegrass, and rockabilly.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series in McBurney Plaza welcomes Peace Arch Chorus, an award-winning women’s a capella group. Singing in barbershop style and consisting of 25 members, the group has performed all over the Lower Mainland and participates annually in the Sweet Adelines International Contest.

They will be performing a variety of different genres from classic rock to folk from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Dancing in the Park welcomes movers and shakers to Douglas Park, Friday, Aug. 9 for an evening of couple’s lessons from 7 – 9 p.m. Taught by local instructors from Dancing for Dessert, anyone is welcome to hop up on the Spirit Square stage and give some lessons a try.

Read more: Summer in the City – July 26 to Aug. 3

Watch out next Friday for a full look at what summer activities are happening in Langley City each week.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________