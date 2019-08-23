Summer in the City – Aug. 23 to Aug. 30

The Seabilly’s, A Dog’s Way Home, and a feast with Fork and Finger

Celebrity Chef Spencer Watts will be doing live demonstrations in McBurney Plaza at this year’s Fork and Finger. (Rare Affairs/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

There are a lot more live performances and get togethers in Langley City this summer – here’s what people will find happening this week, Aug. 16 to Aug. 23.

Prospera’s Cinema Under the Stars will present the animated Pixar movie Finding Dory, free for audiences at City Park (4949 207 Street) on Aug. 23. The show will start at dusk.

Spirit Square Concert takes place on the big Douglas Park stage, once again, Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Multiple bands will play free live music for all ages over the course of the evening.

AAMP’s Got Talent features Langley lifeguards showing off their hidden talents on Friday, Aug. 23 at Al Anderson Memorial pool, 4949 207 street between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. People are invited to come join in on the fun.

Fork and Finger will feature 19 Downtown Langley City restaurants, offering up samplers for $5 on Saturday, Aug. 24. People can come down and pick up a passport in McBurney Plaza to help guide them on which places are participating and what’s on the menu.

The fun doesn’t just stop at finding food either; award winning celebrity chef Spencer Watts – host of the shows Fish the Dish, Watts on the Grill, and Spencer’s Big 30 on Gusto TV – will be demoing fish dishes in McBurney at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. BBQ Pitmaster Kevin Legge will also be bringing a variety of surprise meats for people to taste at 1:30 p.m.

The seventh annual Fork and Finger runs between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series concludes with a performance from The Seabilly’s on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 7 to 8 p.m. at McBurney Plaza. The local band will play an array of free pop, country, Celtic, and folk music.

First Capital Chorus brings their barbershop-style to McBurney Plaza, Thursday, Aug. 29 for a free one-hour show starting at 7 p.m. Join the “fun guys in the red jackets” for an evening show of a cappella style singing.

A Dog’s Way Home is the Movie in the Park on Friday, Aug. 30. The family movie, which tells the tale of a dog named Bella who is separated from her owner and cast into an epic 400-mile journey, screens at 8 p.m. in Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Crescent.

People are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. A cash-only concession will be available.

Watch out next Friday for a full look at what summer activities are happening in Langley City each week.

