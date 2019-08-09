Swimmers braved the cloudy weather to watch Jaws in Al Anderson Memorial Pool for their Dive-In movie night last summer. (Langley Advance Times Files)

Summer in the City – Aug. 9 to Aug. 16

Dive-in movies, Irish fiddles, and an afternoon of magic

There are a lot more live performances and get togethers in Langley City this summer – here’s what people will find happening this week, Aug. 6 to Aug. 16.

Dancing in the Park welcomes movers and shakers to Douglas Park, Friday, Aug. 9 for an evening of couple’s lessons from 7 – 9 p.m. Taught by local instructors from Dancing for Dessert, anyone is welcome to hop up on the Spirit Square stage and give some lessons a try.

Day of Pos-abilities will be held in Douglas Park on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The annual showcase is designed to promote understanding, inclusion, and enthusiasm about issues faced by people with disabilities. There will be artisan crafts for sale, live entertainment, a barbecue, and “Try on a Disability” exercises so people can gain insight into other’s lives.

Magic in the Plaza promises to amaze as a line up of award winning magicians take over McBurney Plaza on Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paul Romhany (as Charlie Chaplin), Jason Verners, Paul Romhany, and Travis Bernhardt will perform all afternoon in four free 45 minute shows. Balloon twisting, cotton candy, and other mystical activities are planned for all ages.

Dive-In Movie is not a spelling mistake. Don’t park your car in the pool, this wet and wild night takes place at Al Anderson Memorial Pool on Aug. 10. Swimmers can dive in at 6 p.m. to watch a pool-side screening of the 1975 blockbuster classic Jaws. The film will start at dusk.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series welcomes The Irish Fiddle Orchestra for a performance on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 7 to 8 p.m. This nine piece group will perform traditional Celtic music and lively jigs for free in McBurney Plaza.

First Capital Chorus, a Langley Barbershop group will fill up McBurney Plaza on Thursday, Aug. 15 with their “fun guys in red jackets” for an hour long concert of a cappella singing. The free live show starts at 7 p.m. and will happen every Thursday for the rest of the month.

Spirit Square Concert takes place on the big Douglas Park stage, Friday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. Multiple bands will play free live music for all ages over the course of the evening.

