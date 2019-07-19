Left to right: Lauren Trotzuk, Patrick McMath, Dayna Coulter, Madison McArthur, Nicola Trotzuk take a break from Bard in the Valley rehearsals. (Mandy Knopp/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Summer in the City – July 19-26

Elvis, Shakespeare, Tina Turner, and a movie in the park

There are a lot more live performances and get togethers in Langley City this summer – here’s what people will find happening this week, July 19 to 26.

Bard in the Valley starts it’s Langley City run on July 18 on the Spirit Square Stage in Douglas Park. The tenth season of local Shakespeare welcomes back the youth program’s inaugural performance of A Midsummer Nights Dream for 7 p.m. performances on the 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, and 28, and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, July 21. All performances are free and open to all ages.

Movie in the Park is held in City Park on Friday, July 19 at dusk (roughly 9 p.m.). The featured movie being shown will be Ferdinand (2017). The event is free, open to all ages, and includes a cash only concession stand. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Read more: Video Summer in the City – July 12-19

Legends in the Plaza brings a bevy of “celebrities” to Langley all afternoon, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 20. Every hour, an impersonator will take the stage in McBurney Plaza for a special Summer Series installment. People can enjoy popcorn, face painting, and a photo-booth throughout the day. Performers include Elvis, George Michael, Abba, and Tina Turner.

Sounds of Summer welcomes Troy Toma to McBurney Plaza for a free concert, Wednesday, July 24 from 7-8 p.m. Toma is a local singer/songwriter who plays blues, country, and classic rock. Toma is the owner and operator of Cadence School of Music in Langley where he teaches students a variety of different instruments.

Watch out next Friday for a full look at what summer activities are happening in Langley City each week.

Is there more to this story?

ON COOKING IN LANGLEY: Let fruit salsas freshen up your summertime grilling

