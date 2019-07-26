Damn Chandelier plays Boppin’ in the Plaza (McBurney Plaza) on Friday, Aug. 2. (You’ve Gotta Have Friends/Special to the Langley Advance Times).

Summer in the City – July 26 to August 3

Quintessential jazz, Bard says goodbye, and The Damn Chandelier

There are a lot more live performances and get togethers in Langley City this summer – here’s what people will find happening this week, July 26 to August 2.

Bard in the Valley ends it’s 2019 run with final performances on the Spirit Square Stage in Douglas Park. The tenth season of local Shakespeare welcomed back the youth program’s inaugural performance of A Midsummer Nights Dream. The final shows of the year are at 7 p.m. on July 26, 27, and 28. All performances are free and open to all ages.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series at McBurney Plaza welcomes Quintessential Jazz Band on Wednesday, July 31. The band has played jazz together throughout the Lower Mainland and beyond since 2004 and won the 2018 Fraser Valley Music Award in the Jazz category. From 7 to 8 p.m., they will be playing both jazz standards and original compositions.

Boppin’ in the Plaza is back on Friday, Aug. 2 for their second social of the summer. Put on by You’ve Gotta Have Friends, a Langley group hoping to get folks talking to one another, Damn Chandelier will be taking the stage in McBurney Plaza from 6 to 8 p.m. The band covers music that spans decades including classic rock, country, folk, Celtic, bluegrass, and rockabilly.

Watch out next Friday for a full look at what summer activities are happening in Langley City each week.

