Summerset Music Festival attracted thousands last August. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Summer music festival in Fort Langley to be hosted as drive-in

Social distancing measures will be implemented for Summerset Music Festival August 28 to 30

Summerset Music Festival will go ahead August 28 to 30, adhering to social distancing rules and altering how guests can enjoy the show.

First held in Fort Langley on the orchard grounds in front of the National Historic Site, the first festival attracted thousands in 2019 with a line-up that included performers such as Paul Brandt, April Wine, The Trews, and Kim Mitchell.

Though the 2020 lineup has yet to be announced, Red Door Events is billing the event as the “Summerset Benefit Concert,” through a statement posted on their website explaining what attendees can expect.

“The benefit concert has been designed to adhere to the BC laws around Covid-19, as the BC government releases their phases approach we will make the final decision as to how attendees can view the concert.

This event serves to benefit musicians suffering in British Columbia due to lost work, income and well being.

We know there are ways we can support and serve our music community this summer, and we will be working in partnership with local government and health authorities to ensure our guests, artists, and public’s safety.”

READ MORE: Fort Langley gets set for Summerset

The new measures will allow for more distancing to watch the live concert from inside a vehicle, on an open tailgate, or the bed of a pickup truck.

Each vehicle will have a designated spot that adheres to social distancing regulations, creating what organizers call “Canada’s first drive-in concert.”

The use of vehicles does however mean that the initial Fort Langley location – still closed to visitors – will likely not be used again for the festival this year; but the Summerset website notes that a new location will be announced shortly.

Organizers added that they are working with artists and a video crew to live-stream the benefit for guests to experience the show online at the cost of a donation.

Aspects from the previous year including food, artists, vendors, and beer gardens are expected to be included once again, also with social distancing measures in place.

More information and details can be found at https://summersetfestival.ca.

