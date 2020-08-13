Summerset keeping ‘live music alive’ with weekly outdoor concerts at Fort Langley eatery

“We’re making something out of nothing,” said Summerset Music Festival director Annette McArthur, whose lined up four more weeks of outdoor concerts in Fort Langley this summer.
What is being called Summerset Sundays has seen Canadian musician Andrew Allen, and three-time Juno award nominee Jill Barber, grace the mini stage for a Trading Post patio audience of no more than 50 people.
“We’re creating a fund to help support musicians who have been severely impacted by COVID-19,” McArthur said, “Some have had to sell their guitars to pay bills.”
“We want to help with that – to keep guitars in hands and piano lessons happening for kids.”
READ MORE: Summerset organizers aim to appeal restrictions with Langley drive-in festival
After a provincial health ban on more than 50 cars quashed Red Door Event’s August plans for a drive-in concert, the group carried on its mission to raise money for B.C. artists impacted by the coronavirus pandemic – in a more intimate setting.
Red Door Events is executing a concert series with social distancing restrictions in place “to keep live music alive,” said McArthur.
The spot to be on a Sunday 🔆
This Sunday, Aug. 16 a sold-out performance of soloist Kadooh is scheduled.
Also on Sundays, Summerset announces – to those who subscribe to email updates via its website – the artist for the preceding Monday.
“Then, if there are tickets left, we offer them to the public 24 hours later,” McArthur explained.
Tickets are sold in pairs and include dinner and a beverage.
The rest of this summer’s Fort Langley lineup is aimed at a diverse crowd, the director related.
“There’s something for everyone – from jazz, to country, to pop, to classic rock,” she said.
RELATED: Summerset’s three-day drive-in benefit concert called off
Last year was the first year for the Summerset Festival.
It was held over three days in the orchard outside the palisades of the Fort Langley National Historic Site.
Organizers estimated the event drew an estimated 10,000 people to the village to see the likes of Paul Brandt, Kim Mitchell, and April Wine perform.
Summerset Sundays Week 1 featuring Andrew Allen LIVE at Trading Post Brewing.
Join us Sunday evenings through September 6th at the Trading Post Brewing patio – the best patio in Fort Langley, BC
Posted by Summerset Music & Arts Festival on Thursday, August 6, 2020
CoronavirusFort Langleymusic festivals