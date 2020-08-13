Summerset keeping ‘live music alive’ with weekly outdoor concerts at Fort Langley eatery

Sundays in August will see a ticketed audience of no more than 50 seated with social distance

“We’re making something out of nothing,” said Summerset Music Festival director Annette McArthur, whose lined up four more weeks of outdoor concerts in Fort Langley this summer.

What is being called Summerset Sundays has seen Canadian musician Andrew Allen, and three-time Juno award nominee Jill Barber, grace the mini stage for a Trading Post patio audience of no more than 50 people.

“We’re creating a fund to help support musicians who have been severely impacted by COVID-19,” McArthur said, “Some have had to sell their guitars to pay bills.”

“We want to help with that – to keep guitars in hands and piano lessons happening for kids.”

After a provincial health ban on more than 50 cars quashed Red Door Event’s August plans for a drive-in concert, the group carried on its mission to raise money for B.C. artists impacted by the coronavirus pandemic – in a more intimate setting.

Red Door Events is executing a concert series with social distancing restrictions in place “to keep live music alive,” said McArthur.