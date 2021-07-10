Summerset Music & Arts Festival announces performer line up for Fort Langley concert

Tim and The Glory Boys, Tyler Joe Miller, and Daniel Wesley to perform Aug. 27 to 29

Tim and the Glory Boys to headline 2021 Summerset Music and Arts Festival in Fort Langley. (Special to The Star)

Red Door Events, organizers of Summerset Music & Arts Festival, want Langley concertgoers to mark Aug. 27 to 29 on their calendars.

Summerset will return live and in person for two separate festivals in Langley and Penticton.

The festival planned to go ahead in August, but the provincial health office’s restart plan didn’t come soon enough for organizers to initially proceed.

The three-day festival first occurred in 2019 at the orchard of Fort Langley National Historic Site, where musicians including Paul Brandt, The Trews, April Wine, and others took the stage.

The 2020 event was postponed and reconfigured multiple times – including a drive-in style event – until it was eventually cancelled. Organizer Paul Verhoeff noted in May that smaller-scale concerts were being planned for the late summer.

Inside the palisades of the Fort Langley National Historic Site, guests will be able to tour the historic site, enjoying music, art, and local food and beverages.

The three-night event – presented by Envision Financial – will see several headliners including JUNO Award winning Americana bluegrass group Tim & The Glory Boys, Langley’s own award-winning country act Tyler Joe Miller, and iconic singer-songwriter Daniel Wesley.

Old Soul Rebel, Omar Khan and Shylo Sharity round out the musical line up.

READ MORE: Re-opening plan presents open road for Langley Good Times Cruise-In

Jonathan Houweling, managing director of Red Door Events, said his team is incredibly excited to be a part of the return of live events.

“It’s been a difficult year, but this is the perfect way to end the summer. We are looking forward to safely hosting music fans once again for two beautiful weekends of entertainment, food and drink in unique and intimate outdoor settings,” Houweling added.

Both Summerset Music & Arts Festival locations will be adhering to current provincial COVID-19 protocols and procedures and will have limited capacity to ensure the safety of all attendees, performers, and staff.

The Penticton show takes place Sept. 17 and 18.

Red Door Events was established in 2019 as a sister company to Trading Post Brewing.

Prices for Summerset Langley tickets range from $39 to $99. Tickets and more details available at summersetfestival.ca.

Fort Langleymusic festivals