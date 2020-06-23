The concept of a Summerset drive-in benefit concert has been quashed due to a 50-car event limitation expected to last for months to come, say organizers from Red Door Events. (Summerset/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Summerset’s 3-day drive-in benefit concert called off

Organizers of Fort Langley music festival cancel 2020 event, vow to be back in 2021 – maybe sooner

Organizers of the three-day Summerset concert held last August in Fort Langley have run out of options.

Despite some creative efforts to re-invent the music and arts festival as a drive-in benefit concert, they threw in the proverbial towel today (Tuesday, June 23).

“The team at Summerset and Red Door Events has worked tirelessly to bring Summerset Music & Arts Festival to our community this summer,” organizers announced on Facebook.

”Unfortunately, like other major festivals, Summerset 2020 was interrupted due to COVID-19 and the resulting pandemic.”

RELATED: Summerset music festival scheduled as drive-in benefit concert

After pivoting and coming up with the drive-in concept for a benefit event in 2020, that idea blew apart in May, when the provincial health office announced new restrictions limiting gatherings of events to to 50 vehicles and they endeavoured to find more alternatives while hoping beyond hope the restrictions would be lifted or changed before their Aug. 28-30 dates.

More recently, they said, Dr. Bonnie Henry express the intention to extend those restrictions for the “coming months.”

“We are left without options,” organizers from the host company, Red Door Events, say.

“Therefore, we sadly must announce the cancellation of the Summerset benefit concert, and the postponement of Summerset Music & Arts Festival to Aug. 27 to 29, 2021. We tried to make this work however, health, safety and regulatory compliance is and must remain our top priority,” the team stated online.

“We feel for all of those who have been impacted but especially those in the live music and events industry.”

In the meantime, Red Door is exploring ways to operate a concert series that complies with the 50-person gathering restrictions “to keep live music alive in B.C. this year,” they added, when making their cancellation announcement Tuesday afternoon.

“We look forward to celebrating music and community together.”

The cancellation news was met with upset from several of their supporters, including Chantelle Bowles.

“Sorry to hear, but looking forward to next year,” Bowles said.

“I was so hoping you would get approval for this event,” said Brend Cowie. “I look forward to seeing what creative concert ideas you come up with.”

RELATED – VIDEO: Day two of Summerset draws bigger crowds

And from fellow music supporter and festival organizer Karen Zukas, of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival, she expressed sympathy.

“We’re so sorry to hear this news, as we know firsthand how much effort, energy, and passion that goes into planning a festival and then pivoting to respond to changing circumstances,” said Zukas, who along with event co-founder Dave Quinn, has reinvented their traditional July festival into a virtual event in early September.

READ MORE: Fort Langley Jazz and Art’s Festival moves to September

“It’s a difficult time for the music industry, musicians, festivals, venues, and all of the people who work in the industry. But we are resilient sector and you will undoubtedly come back even stronger with your 2021 festival,” Zukas added, sending her best to all of the Summerset team.

Last year was the first year for the Summerset Festival. It was held over three days in the orchard outside the palisades of the Fort Langley National Historic Site. Organizers estimated the event drew an estimated 10,000 people to the village to see the likes of Paul Brandt, Kim Mitchell, and April Wine perform.

RELATED: Summerset deemed ‘surreal’

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

ConcertsFort Langleymusic festivals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
VIDEO: BC Girls Choir back in the running for top prize at Welsh music festival

Just Posted

Summerset’s 3-day drive-in benefit concert called off

Organizers of Fort Langley music festival cancel 2020 event, vow to be back in 2021 – maybe sooner

VIDEO: Langley golf courses are keeping busy during the pandemic

Maintaining social seperation isn’t that hard on a golfing green

Langley Central Rotary cancels wine fest

COVID-19 precautions would essentially eat up all the profits that go to charity, club says

Langley Mounties nab suspects in June thefts

The case of the stolen travel trailer was wrapped up in 20 minutes

IIO to collect data on ethnicity of those killed, injured in police encounters

The civilian-led agency investigates all police-invovled deaths and serious injuries in B.C.

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule

Play to resume July 23 or July 24 in empty ballparks

Home services company banned from B.C. for deceptive sales practices

Simply Green Home Services faces $8,000 fine

B.C. Mountie sentenced in ‘particularly heinous’ revenge porn case

Former RCMP officer uploaded videos of explicit acts with fellow Mountie to pornography website

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

Man found dead in vehicle in Abbotsford parking lot

Cause of death not yet known; matter still under investigation

B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread

Health officials say pilot project has begun in Vancouver

COVID-19: B.C. records 13 new cases, one death of senior in longterm care

Province has had 2,835 test positive cases overall

Most Read