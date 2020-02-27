‘Super-clean’ comedy show returns to the Fraser Valley

Gallery 7 Theatre will once again be hosting the comedy improv team, Panic Squad, and this time with an expanded cast of players.

The show bills itself as “super-clean… as in your great grandmother can see this show clean.”

The annual comedy improv show is always a crowd-pleaser, said Gallery 7 Theatre director Ken Hildebrandt.

“What’s unique about the Panic Squad show here at Gallery 7 Theatre, besides being super-clean, is that they bring a few more performers than their usual show, and they premier new games that have never before been seen. The stakes are high for the performers as neither they nor the audience will know what’s going to happen next.”

For over 20 years, The Panic Squad has performed across the United States and Canada for hundreds of churches, businesses, national conferences and top Fortune 500 corporations. They have appeared on CBC, CTV, 100 Huntley Street, JCTV, CBS and more.

Playing at the Gallery 7 Theatre show will be a roster of improvisers from through-out the Lower Mainland, including Mike DeBoer, Steven Krajnyak, Nathan Stein (from Langley) and Dann Warrick. Travelling all the way from Edmonton just to perform in this show is Dave Swan.

Panic Squad Extended Cast Extravaganza runs for one night only on March 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford.

Tickets can be purchased at House of James, 2743 Emerson St., Abbotsford or by calling 604-852-3701 or 1-800-665-8828.

For more information or to purchase tickets online, please visit www.gallery7theatre.com.

