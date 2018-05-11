Surrey date on Shawn Hook’s 17-city Canadian concert tour

Shawn Hook will return to play Surrey, this time on a cross-Canada tour.

The “Sound of Your Heart” hit singer is set to play Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Nov. 10, the final date of his 17-city national tour. Details were announced Friday morning (May 11) by Live Nation Concerts.

Hook, a two-time Juno Fan Choice Award nominee, last played Surrey during the 2017 Party for the Planet, an Earth Day celebration held in Surrey every year.

This time, he’ll be joined by the Halifax trio Neon Dreams, which will open for Hook on the “Good Days” tour.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, May 18 via livenation.com. Fans who register through Tickemaster’s “Verified Fan” platform will also have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 16 at 7 a.m. Pacific time. Registration is open now until 7 p.m. Pacific on Monday, May 7 at shawnhook.tmverifiedfan.com.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

“It’s an honour to be able to tour across this amazing country and perform live for all my fans,” Hook said in a release. “I can’t wait to connect with everyone on a bigger and more exciting scale than ever before.”

• RELATED STORY: VIDEO: Shawn Hook playing Surrey’s Party for the Planet, from 2017.

His 2015 hit single “Sound of Your Heart”, which reached double platinum status in Canada, hit the Top 20 in America, and made it to #1 on Billboard Dance Club chart. Shawn received the Allan Slaight Award at Canada’s Walk of Fame event in 2017 and Billboard named him as one of “tomorrow’s hits,” while Nylon included Shawn in their “ones to watch” lists.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

The song led to performances on Jimmy Kimmel, The Today Show and Kelly and Michael, and his single, “Reminding Me,” featuring Vanessa Hudgens, peaked at #3 on Hot AC in Canada. Hook performed the song on theSo You Think You Can Dance finale.

Neon Dreams, meanwhile, first hit radio stations in 2016 with the single “Marching Bands,” featuring Kardinal Offishall.

The tour starts in Montreal on Oct. 16 and works west. A show at Trail’s The Bailey venue, on Nov. 9, is the only other B.C. date on the tour.